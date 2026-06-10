Tagged: Corrupt government

Was voter fraud a factor in the 2020 presidential election? 2000 Mules reveals bombshell evidence collected by True the Vote, in which alleged “mules,” i.e. paid cheaters, were filmed stuffing ballot boxes in key states across the country. [ Credits: Dir: Dinesh D’Souza/ 88 min/ Documentary/ Corrupt Government/ 2022]

https://rumble.com/v1238uc-2000-mules-trailer.html

“ 2000 Mules is as close to a smoking gun as you could get…if even half of its claims are borne out, it may be the most important film of the year.”

Film Review

By any measure, 2000 Mules is a bombshell documentary. It could even have a major impact on future US elections. A little historical back-story will help to understand its importance.

Why we vote the way we do, and how Lincoln was almost cheated out of reelection

In the early years of modern democracy, individual voter choices were publicly declared, so there was never any question about whether vote totals were honest and correct. That kind of non-secret voting had a huge downside, however: if you voted against an unscrupulous candidate, they knew it. Voting could be risky.

In the late 1800s, Australians came up with a solution for this problem. The “Australian ballot,” as it came to be called, was a secret ballot usually combined with several election integrity measures: “an official ballot being printed at public expense, on which the names of the nominated candidates of all parties and all proposals appear, being distributed only at the polling place, and being marked in secret.” Versions of this method became the gold standard for elections worldwide and remain so to this day.

However, in the US during the Civil War, an exception was made. Mail-in ballots were introduced for soldiers, as most could not return home to vote. Almost immediately there was an attempt at voter fraud, no doubt far more than one attempt, but one particular case that was detected made the news: it was an attempt by Democrats to fraudulently use fake mail-in ballots to deny Republican Abraham Lincoln reelection in 1864.

Something doesn’t add up

Fast-forward to the 2020 election. Mail-in ballots, already popular for their convenience in a number of states, were given a new impetus by the COVID pandemic; it was thought that voting by mail would be safer. But Democrat leaders in key states also gave mail-in ballots a new twist: they would be mailed out en masse to voter rolls, even poorly maintained voter rolls, and the long-required signature match would be relaxed or in some cases abandoned altogether. This seemed, at the very least, a recipe for poor election integrity.

When Joe Biden was subsequently declared winner of the 2020 presidential race, Republicans were stunned. It didn’t add up. Trump rallies had attracted hundreds of thousands; Biden rallies couldn’t fill a high school auditorium. Statisticians noted a number of anomalies in the vote totals that didn’t make sense. Then stories began to trickle in of voting irregularities, stories of boxes of ballots showing up overnight, of ballots being backdated, of poll watchers being shut out, etc. A lot of irregularities. Polls showed half of Americans didn’t believe Biden won, including a third of Democrats.

Enter the heroes of 2000 Mules

Catherine Engelbrecht, the founder of TrueTheVote, an organization that promotes voter integrity, and Greg Phillips, her tech-savvy co-investigator, also thought something about the election wasn’t kosher. They had heard stories of individuals seen cramming stacks of ballots into drop boxes, something that would almost certainly be illegal, but they didn’t know if this was a widespread problem or enough to matter. How could they find out if there was any truth in these claims?

They decided to do a test. They purchased cell phone locator pings, billions of them, that marketers routinely use to track the movements of potential customers, and they matched individual cell phones to both ballot drop boxes and to locations where ballots were gathered by leftist organizations, to see if there were individuals frequently traveling between the drop boxes and these locations. And oh there were such individuals — thousands of them.

As it happens, ballot boxes often are required to be monitored by security cameras, and that film footage is available to the public. True the Vote requested footage of the boxes and was able to match the frequent visitors — whom they called “mules,” after the term used for criminal traffickers — with their cell phone pings. Now they had not just a list of these mules but video of them in action. They knew they had found something big and they needed to get the word out.

Calling Dinesh D’Souza

This is the point at which the 2000 Mules film begins. It’s told in chronological fashion, through the eyes of filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza as he gets that initial call from TrueTheVote, as Catherine and Gregg explain the details of their methodology to him, and as he sees their video for the first time. This framing of the story makes it easy to grasp the events.

What he learned, and what is reported in the film, is jaw-dropping. Even using the most conservative estimates — counting only the mules that trafficked between ten or more drop boxes and five or more leftist organizations — they found 2000 mules. In reality there were far, far more mules who simply were less active, and bear in mind as well this only counts their number in a handful of cities covering about 5% of the US population. God knows how many would be found in a full-on nationwide sweep. But it actually doesn’t matter: even what they found was, according to their estimates, enough to change the outcome of the election.

And who are these mules? Well, a quarter of them also frequent Antifa riots according their cell locator pings — what a coincidence — so it’s not Grandma getting up at 3AM to drop off ballots for her friends. In videos shown in the documentary you see often nervous individuals, arriving in the dark, quickly shoving their ballots in the box and getting away. You see them wearing gloves, which they remove after placing the ballots in: no fingerprints that way. You see them take a photo of the ballot box to prove they were there. Why? In order to get paid, of course. It’s impossible to watch these videos and think that nothing crooked or unethical is going on.

There is much more detail on all this in 2000 Mules — where the ballots come from, who is funding the mules, and why no one is doing anything about it. But to be honest, by the time I got to that part I was still in shock from what I had just seen. This is as close to a smoking gun as you could get in a democratic process that is deliberately, and rightly, designed to protect the anonymity of the voter.

What this film means at a dead-minimum

I came away from 2000 Mules with three observations that are, I think, indisputable.

First, this isn’t nothing. Even a reasonable skeptic would have to say there’s enough here to warrant an investigation; and it would not be difficult. TrueTheVote already has the cell phone numbers of 2000 suspects. If the shoe were on the other foot, if Trump had been put in the White House and it was subsequently found that thousands of mules had gathered ballots from who knows where and stuffed them into ballot boxes by the handful, it would be front-page news on the New York Times, investigative reporters would be all over the story, and there would be hundreds of FBI agents already talking to the mules. At a dead-minimum, this warrants a closer look by authorities.

Second, crimes were committed. It’s illegal in most states to gather ballots from anyone other than your family. If you’re cramming stacks of ballots into these boxes, as many mules were filmed doing, it’s extremely unlikely these are all family members. Additionally, it’s illegal in all 50 states to get paid for gathering ballots, and there is reason to believe these mules were paid based on their behavior (e.g., taking photos of the ballot boxes after depositing ballots, as though to prove they had been there). Were the ballots legitimate or forged or both? That only an investigation would find out. But I’d bet some of the mules know and would tell what they know to avoid prosecution.

Third, if voter fraud is going on with respect to paper ballots, this may be the best and only shot we get to discover it. The use of cell phone locator pings to discover these mules was an act of genius, but it’s a one-time opportunity. Mules won’t carry their cell phones next time. It’s that simple. If nothing happens as a result of this film, then the only thing that will change is that mules will be more careful.

Why you should watch 2000 Mules

2000 Mules is a documentary but it plays with an element of suspense, almost like a CSI drama. Supporting music and graphics are excellent. And events are organized in such a way that make them easy to understand. It wasn’t just an eye-opening experience; it was a pleasure to watch.

The left has filled the air with flak against this film — fake “fact check” talking points, hysterical MSNBC talking heads slamming it, personal attacks on Dinesh, etc. Don’t be fooled by all that. This film is well worth your time, and if even half of its claims are borne out, it may be the most important film of the year.

External Reviews

“The most compelling evidence [of voter fraud] to date has emerged in 2000 Mules, the upcoming documentary by conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, who draws on research by election integrity group True The Vote to expose suspicious ballot harvesting…The results are stunning. When a mule is matched with video, you can see the scheme come to life.’”

–New York Post

“Dinesh D’Souza’s new documentary provides convincing evidence of ballot trafficking…This might have been the greatest crime in American history, and D’Souza and Engelbrecht have the proof.”

–American Spectator

“Maybe because I worked in film for years and have some idea how the sausage is made or maybe it’s an outgrowth of my personality, but I rarely cry in the movies. Nevertheless, midway through Dinesh D’Souza’s new documentary 2000 Mules—made in close collaboration with Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips of True the Vote—to my surprise, I found myself tearing up. Corny as it may sound, I was crying for the United States of America.’”

–Epoch Times

“The narrative in 2000 Mules would rock the nation if confirmed. For that reason alone this chilling documentary should be taken seriously…This may be the most important documentary of the year, if not the decade. That’s not hyperbole.’”

–HollywoodInToto

“2000 Mules is a compelling election integrity whodunit. Visually reminiscent of director Tony Scott’s thriller Enemy of the State, this film uses state-of-the-art technology to prove that the 2020 presidential election was stained, if not fully stolen, through the lowest-tech means: stuffed ballot boxes.”

–Daily Signal

“After Joe Biden beat Donald Trump to become the nation’s 46th president, the Department of Homeland Security declared that the 2020 election was ‘the most secure in American history.’ But conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza is likely to set off a new firestorm with a documentary using video he says was obtained through open-records requests that allegedly shows ‘mules” stuffing ballot boxes.”

–Newsweek

How to See It

SalemNow (Streaming Video)

Amazon (DVD)

Online Video Search

Links

Official Homepage

Book: i2000 Mules

Library of Voter Fraud Links

Related Film: Hacking Democracy

Top Political Documentary in a Decade: The film has grossed $10 million in sales in its first ten days, making it the highest-grossing political documentary in ten years.

Over a Million Views in 10 Days: Per Dinesh D’Souza and RSBN Network, 2000 Mules has already scored over a million views. This is without media support, without Amazon or Netflix.

2000 Mules Hits Top Ten: The Washington Examiner is reporting that the film grossed more than a million dollars in its first 12 hours of streaming over the weekend. “The movie’s gross sales on Rumble and Locals, which began on Saturday at noon, are good enough to put it in the estimated box office top ten for the weekend of May 6th to May 8th.” That’s without any media support or Amazon or Netflix.

Breitbart: “D’Souza said they counted a minimum of 2,000 but said there are ‘far more’ mules than that…’The illegal ballots are curated at these left-wing organizations and then delivered by the mules in a coordinated … operation,’ he said. D’Souza added that this revelation, in his opinion, is a ‘smoking gun.’”

Kanekoa: In a post about the 2000 Mules film, blogger Kanekoa at Substack offers an excellent timeline regarding the use of mail-in ballots in 2020 and makes the case that their vulnerability to fraud was known at the time by those pushing for such a change.

Breitbart: Here’s how the cheaters were caught: “‘True The Vote has spent the last several months since late last year collecting more than 27 terabytes of geospatial and temporal data—a total of 10 trillion cell phone pings—between Oct. 1 and Nov. 6 in targeted areas in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The data includes geofenced points of interest like ballot dropbox locations, as well as UPS stores and select government, commercial, and non-governmental organization (NGO) facilities…From this we have thus far developed precise patterns of life for 242 suspected ballot traffickers in Georgia and 202 traffickers in Arizona,’ True The Vote’s document says. “According to the data, each trafficker went to an average of 23 ballot dropboxes.”

Meet the hero of this story, Catherine Engelbrecht. While 2000 Mules highlights the current battle to expose fraud in the 2020 election, the battle for voter integrity actually goes back to 2014, when True The Vote was founded by Engelbrecht, an entrepreneur who happened to notice something fishy going on with voting. She was instantly besieged by multiple agencies of the US government. In the video below, you can see her testimony before Congress about what had happened to her — including 15 audits and investigations of her business and personal finances initiated against her by various agencies. Someone at the highest levels of the federal government wanted her stopped. If it weren’t for her tenacity and courage, we’d never have known any of this — it’s her organization that uncovered the 2020 voter fraud that is the subject of this the Dinesh D’Souza documentary.

Glancing through the states, I see that theater tickets sold out in about 80% of locations. This is a very good sign. People don’t go to theaters as often as they used to, but they’re going for this film. [The film is no longer showing in theaters but may be viewed on streaming.]

How to watch this film on streaming: 2000 Mules will be carried on the streaming service SalemNow. If you have Roku, you can add SalemNow to your TV lineup.

Google Bias Test: If you ever wanted to test if Google is slanted left, this is the moment. Try searching for 2000 Mules on Google, Yahoo, Bing, and DuckDuckGo. I did, and on the first page of results for each, here’s what I found: 1) DuckDuckGo is excellent. The 2000 Mules website is right at the top, as you would expect it to be, followed by IMDB. There is one link against the film, a left-wing “fact-check,” but the rest are all dead-on. 2) Bing is excellent. Trailers for the film are right at the top, followed by IMDB and the film’s homepage. Couldn’t do better. Stories below that are also relevant and include only one left-wing “fact-check.” 3) Yahoo is excellent. The homepage is right at the top, followed by IMDB, one “fact-check” and a couple of other stories. 4) Google is trash. The very first link is to a left-wing “fact-check.” Next to this is a link doxing Dinesh D’Souza, identifying the city he lives in and calling him a “provocateur.” Next to this are two Newsweek articles. These four are prominently posted in a separate section at the top. Following these, are IMDB, the homepage, *four* additional “fact-check” links and a couple of others. Meanwhile, Rumble reports that its servers are under attack after carrying the film. I’d suggest watching the film while you can.