The Battle of Athens (TN) was a rebellion against corrupt local government that took place on August 1-2, 1946, in which WWII veterans fought local police over police brutality and election manipulation. Fresh from restoring democracy abroad, they were not about to see it destroyed at home, and they defended the ballot box just the way Uncle Sam taught them to. The battle is remembered in the pro- Second Amendment film An American Story, starring Brad Johnson, Kathleen Quinlan, and Tom Sizemore. Review here.

As of publication, it’s available free on YouTube.