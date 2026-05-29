Tagged: Abuse of power, Search & seizure

A WWII veteran, transformed into a superhero by an experimental serum, discovers that the counter-terrorism unit for which he works has been corrupted and that its plans to preemptively eliminate threats through global surveillance may be a cover for something more insidious. [ Captain America: The Winter Soldier credits: Dir: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo/ Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson/ 136 min/ Action-Adventure/ Abuse of power, Fourth amendment]

External Reviews

“Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier packs a patriotic punch and delivers libertarian values to the big screen in a way seldom seen in Hollywood. The film is a dark, intense thriller with an unmistakably political bent. And oh yeah, critics and audiences love it. In a day where our own bureaucracy is tantamount to tyranny, Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) is the action hero the country needs…”

–IJ Review

“The Winter Soldier is one of the most libertarian films I’ve seen. It doesn’t bludgeon you over the head with its message — it isn’t Atlas Shrugged with superheroes — but it does present a relatively sophisticated articulation of libertarian philosophy…[It’s] one of those rare movies that works both as popcorn entertainment and deeper social and political commentary…It’s definitely worth a watch.”

–The Geek Gods

How to See It

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Links

Official Homepage

IMDB

Wikipedia

Related Film: Captain America: Civil War

Mother Jones: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” Is About Obama’s Terror-Suspect Kill List

Rare: Captain America and the Conservative Debate Over Liberty vs. Security

Mises Economics Blog: The Rothbardian Implications of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

Reason: Captain America vs. Obama’s Kill List

ACLU: President Obama Signs Indefinite Detention Bill Into Law