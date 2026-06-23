Cato’s David Boaz: “As I told Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday in 2005, ‘America is basically a libertarian country, so Americans are going to put libertarian themes into the art they create, and sometimes it’s more explicit and sometimes it’s less so. But it’s not a big surprise to see individualism, anti-totalitarianism and fighting for freedom and social tolerance showing up in American art.’ Here are some of my favorite examples (and of course they’re not all American).”