COVID Timeline: The Story Told In Links
This post tracks links related to the coronavirus timeline (aka COVID-19, Wuhan virus). Articles are ordered to optimally understand events, and not necessarily in the order of publication.
Act I: The Tragedy Begins
Coronavirus Appears, Chinese Authorities Try To Hide It
A worker in a Wuhan live animal food market enters hospital for an unusual flu | Dec 2019 | WSJ
Ai Wen, a director at the hospital, warns others of the disease and is told to shut up | Dec 2019 | Guardian
She subsequently disappears | Mar 2020 | OpIndia
Dr. Li Wenliang warns others of the disease, is told to shut up, and later dies of infection | Dec 2019 | BBC
Chinese authorities are aware of the deadly virus outbreak but cover it up for 3 weeks | Dec 2019 | Times
China secretly orders agents to buy up medical supplies around the world | Jan 2020 | SMH | Respekt
Confirmed: China delayed telling world while it bought up medical supplies | Jan 2020 | AP
Unaware, 40,000 families attend Wuhan festival. Wuhan will shortly be a plague city | Dec 2019 | The Star
Seven million Wuhan residents, many infected, travel around China and the world | Jan 2020 | NYT
Duped by China, WHO reports on Jan 14 no evidence of human-to-human transmission | Jan 2020 | Twitter
95% of coronavirus victims could have been spared had China been honest | Mar 2020 | USouthhampton
Chinese Citizens Try To Warn World and Are “Disappeared”
Two Wuhan bloggers attempting to tell world of virus disappear | Feb 2020 | BBC
A Chinese journalist investigating Wuhan deaths films his own arrest, disappears | Feb 2020 | Vice
Chinese businessman Ren Zhiqiang disappears after criticizing government | Apr 2020 | SCMP
China Lies About Death Toll
China estimates death toll at 3,400 | Mar 2020 | Aljazeera
Sale of urns far exceeds death toll estimate | Mar 2020 | Vice
True Wuhan death toll could be 40,000+ | Apr 2020 | WaPo
US Intelligence confirms China understating infections and death toll | Apr 2020 | Bloomberg
Widely Accepted Explanation: Many Flus Originate in There, Climate And Culinary Customs A Factor
Flus commonly originate in Asia | 2008 | Scientific American
SARS outbreak (2003) traced to coronavirus from wild animals sold in Chinese markets | 2003 | Wikpedia
Virologists warn that Chinese habit of eating wild animals is a viral “time bomb” | 2005 | CMR
Asian Flu (1957) traced to Guizhou province in China, kills one million globally | 1957 | Wikpedia
Hong Kong Flu (1968) appears in Hong Kong, kills one million globally | 1968 | Wikpedia
Bird Flu (1997) first human infection appears in Hong Hong | 1997 | Wikpedia
But Then Why Lie About It? Alternative Explanation Gains Traction…
Some note that virus first appeared in market right next to China’s only L-4 bio lab | Feb 2020 | Wikipedia
The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been in possession of this virus since 2013 | Apr 2020 | WSJ
Washington Post: Accidental release of virus from lab is a genuine possibility | Apr 2020 | WaPo
National Review: Trail leads back to Wuhan labs | Apr 2020 | NR
Bulletin of Atomic Scientists: Experts speculate virus was accidentally released | Mar 2020 | BOAS
Chinese scientists say evidence suggests virus not from Wuhan market | Apr 2020 | Express
British government ‘no longer discounting’ possibility virus leaked from lab | Apr 2020 | Yahoo
Notably, Chinese have been caught 3 times by FBI with vials of various coronavirus | Mar 2020 | Yahoo
Australian researchers say virus may be man made | May 2020 | LifeSite
Is China performing ethnic biological weapons experiments? | May 2020 | Wash Ex
Act II : Coronarvirus Spreads to Rest of Asia
Experience With SARS Led to Preparation, Culture of Mask Wearing Pays Off
Asian edge: experience with 2003 SARS outbreak forced nations to be well prepared | Mar 2020 | FT
Asian governments encourage wearing of masks to stop spread of coronavirus | Mar 2020 | Time
South Korea Among First to Do Widespread Testing
Early on, signs everywhere ask public to don masks, wash hands — most do | Feb 2020 | BI
Test is ready and approved Feb 3rd and widely distributed in test centers | Feb 2020 | NBC
South Korea’s 2015 experience with MERS taught important lessons | Mar 2020 | ScienceMag
Japanese Beat Virus Without Lockdown or Testing, Possible Mask Usage Helped
Takes minimal precautions, other than masks and cleanliness, but has few deaths | Mar 2020 | JT
Testing doesn’t explain success in containing virus — they aren’t doing much | Apr 2020 | WSJ
Coronavirus explosion expected in Japan — where is it? | Mar 2020 | Bloomberg
Infections picking up, but still low by world standards | Apr 2020 | BBC
Japan succeeds in containing COVID without drama or heroic measures | Apr 2020 | Asia Times
Bloomberg: Did Japan just beat the virus without lockdowns or mass testing? | May 2020 | Bloom
Taiwan Remarkably Well-Prepared
Country has few coronavirus deaths | Mar 2020 | Focus Taiwan
Success attributed to preparation, coordinated tracking, and use of masks | Mar 2020 | FP
Taiwan has knowhow in fighting virus, but is blocked by China from joining WHO | Mar 2020 | Time
Act III : Coronarvirus Spreads to Europe
Italy Becomes EU Epicenter
Many garment workers from China work in Italy, travel back and forth | Mar 2020 | Spectator
Patient Zero made to queue 36 hours before seen, meanwhile spreads virus in hospital | Jan 2020 | Journal
Proposal in Italy to ban travel from China dropped for fear of appearing racist | Feb 2020 | CNN
Mayor of Florence starts “hug a Chinese” campaign to encourage openness | Feb 2020 | Pluralist
CGTN, a Chinese state media outlet, releases and promotes “hug” advocacy video | Feb 2020 | YouTube
EU fails to send medical aid to Italy, when push comes to shove it’s every country for itself | Mar 2020 | FP
Spain Reacts Slowly To Danger, Becomes Second Epicenter
Guardian: Clumsy government response and poor preparation leads to tragedy | Mar 2020 | Guardian
Germany Outsources Testing to Private Sector, Rapid Response Isolates Infection
Testing outsourced to private sector. Infections quickly found and isolated | Jan 2020 | Mainichi
Early mass testing pays off: German death rates remarkably low | Jan 2020 | APNews
Germany relaxes lockdown, no second wave resurgence so far | Apr 2020 | Yahoo
Sweden Takes a Gamble on Herd Immunity
Government takes radical strategy of doing little to stop the virus | Mar 2020 | Bloomberg
WHO lauds Sweden’s light-touch no lockdown COVID policy | Apr 2020 | NY Post
UK Considers Herd Immunity Strategy, But Abandons It In Favor Of Quarantine
Two Chinese nationals arrive in UK with coronavirus and are treated | Feb 2020 | Guardian
Government considers herd immunity strategy | Mar 2020 | Guardian
Herd immunity strategy is abandoned in favor of taking more aggressive action | Mar 2020 | NY Post
UK goes into quarantine | Apr 2020 | Sun
Act IV : Coronarvirus Hits US
Trump Bans Travel, Gets Slammed For It, But Turns Out To Be Right
US Patient Zero arrives from China to WA. Half of US deaths traced to this initial infection | Jan 2020 | NR
Trump orders ban on travel from China | Jan 2020 | Homeland Security
Democrats attempt to pass “No Ban Act” to block Trump travel ban | Feb 2020 | MEE
WaPo: Trump travel ban a blow to America’s already tarnished global image | Feb 2020 | WaPo
Politico: Travel ban could backfire, reduce international cooperation | Feb 2020 | Politico
Trump expands travel ban to EU and is slammed by EU leaders | Mar 2020 | US News
Five days later, EU realizes Trump was right and closes its own external borders | Mar 2020 | WaPo
Day after that, Germany goes further, closing its borders within the EU | Mar 2020 | Politico
Dr. Anthony Fauci later says Trump’s travel ban saved many lives. “It was the right move” | Mar 2020 | Fox
CDC Director Stephen Redd: travel ban “very helpful” to cut incoming cases from China | Mar 2020 | C-SPAN
Act V : CDC and FDA Bungle Everything
First, CDC & FDA stall initial discovery of virus in US
Regulators turn down opportunity to test samples on privacy grounds | Jan 2020 | BI
After some delay, Helen Chu defies regulators, finds COVID, and sounds alarm | Jan 2020 | The Week
Second, they delay testing by a month
CDC releases faulty test kits and FDA forbids other companies from providing any | Feb 2020 | TR
Third, they mislead public on efficacy of masks, delaying adoption
CDC: Do not wear masks unless you are infected; it won’t help | Jan 2020 | Marketwatch
Fauci: “Absolutely no reason to wear a mask” | Feb 2020 | USA Today
Is CDC just saying that to conserve scarce masks for healthcare workers? | Mar 2020 | NYT
Academic study shows even partial public use of masks markedly cuts flu transmission | 2018 | RAJ
Academic study shows almost any kind of mask will help | 2008 | PlosOne
Why do masks help? Because 80% of COVID-19 spreads from asymptomatic people | Mar 2020 | UPI
Asians wear masks to cut spread of disease, not for self-protection | Mar 2020 | Telegraph
Experts doubt CDC recommendation, say Americans should wear masks | Mar 2020 | NYT
WHO stands by claim that masks don’t do any good | Mar 2020 | CNN
Cato: CDC’s “noble lie” on masks to conserve supply undermines public trust | Mar 2020 | Cato
Reason for US mask shortage: stockpile depleted by Obama admin and never restored | Mar 2020 | WashEx
Factcheck: USA Today confirms Obama admin responsible for mask shortage | Mar 2020 | USA Today
Have a mask? You may still not be allowed to wear it. Some states ban them | Mar 2020 | Reason
Humiliated CDC “considers” recommending public should consider wearing masks | Apr 2020 | WaPo
Some places not waiting: San Diego orders mandatory face coverings | Apr 2020 | Sandiegoville
CDC officially backs down, recommends masks, citing “new evidence” | Apr 2020 | Twitter
Study: Use of masks cuts COVID spread by 75% | May 2020 | SFGate
Fourth, they confuse two types of COVID tests and screw up interpretation
Amateur Hour: Incredibly, CDC conflates viral tests and antibody tests | May 2020 | Atlantic
Fifth, they get in the way of medical supply chain
Mask shortage worsened by regulatory delays in approving new non-US providers | Mar 2020 | Reason
Mask manufacturers attempt to ramp up production, but stalled by regulators | Mar 2020 | Reason
Warehouses of desperately needed sanitation supplies wait and wait for inspection | Mar 2020 | WashEx
FDA stops distillers from making desperately needed hand sanitizer | Apr 2020 | Reason
L.A. bureaucrats shut down restaurants for selling groceries without a permit | Mar 2020 | Reason
Babylon Bee nails it…
CDC admits they have been looking through microscope upside down | May 2020 | BB
Turns out, CDC had other priorities than containing disease
As COVID approached, CDC was busy fighting war on drugs | May 2020 | Reason
Act VI : New York City Becomes US Epicenter
Bad advice: NY Mayor De Blasio says just go on normally if you’re under 50 | Mar 2020 | NYMag
MIT: NYC subway was major disseminator of virus | Apr 2020 | NYPost
Two months into crisis, NY says it will start sterilizing subways | Apr 2020 | CNBC
Mistake: Governor Cuomo forced nursing homes to accept COVID patients | Apr 2020 | BI
Mistake II: NY didn’t bother checking to see if nursing home deaths rose | Apr 2020 | NY Post
Hiding Mistake: NY undercounted nursing home deaths after scrutiny | Apr 2020 | Daily Caller
Bombshell: Over 4,300 infected COVID patients sent to NY nursing homes | May 2020 | Fox
Nepotism: NY Mayor De Blasio appoints wife to COVID equality task force | Apr 2020 | NY Post
Most new COVID cases were stay-at-home, not saved by lockdown | May 2020 | NYDN
NYT: New York City is primary source of new infections in US | May 2020 | NYT
Governor Cuomo: Volunteer heroes must pay NY state income taxes | May 2020 | Fox
Act VI : Media TDS Syndrome Shows
ABC: US vulnerable because Trump foolishly closed pandemic office for budget cut : Mar 2020 | ABC
No, the White House didn’t dissolve its pandemic response office | Mar 2020 | WaPo
Trump shipped our equipment to China while minimizing US risk | Mar 2020 | CNN
Trump sent millions of masks and ventilators to China when US needed them most | Apr 2020 | WaPo
Oops, no Trump didn’t send our equipment to China | Apr 2020 | WaPo
Anatomy of the smear detailed | Apr 2020 | Legal Insurrection
Act VII : How Seriously To Take It? The Public Gets Mixed Messages
On 1/21, Fauci: Coronavirus: “Not a major threat to US” | Jan 2020 | Daily Caller
On 1/29. Mother Jones: Flu is much deadlier | Jan 2020 | MJ
On 1/31: VOX: Is this going to be a deadly pandemic? No. | Jan 2020 | Twitter
On 1/31. Washington Post: Reality check: Flu is much bigger threat than coronavirus | Jan 2020 | WaPo
On 2/2, NY Mayor De Blasio: virus hard to contract, don’t worry about subway | Feb 2020 | NYC
On 2/3: Washington Post: Be wary of an aggressive government response to virus | Feb 2020 | WaPo
On 2/7: Daily Beast: Flu, not coronavirus, is the real threat | Feb 2020 | Twitter
On 2/24, Nancy Pelosi: Come to Chinatown celebration. It’s “perfectly safe” | Feb 2020 | Summit
On 2/29, Fauci: No need to change anything you’re doing, risk is low | Feb 2020 | NBC
On 3/3, WHO: COVID-19 not as contagious as flu, asymptomatic not contagious | Mar 2020 | WHO
On 3/4, CNN’s Anderson Cooper: Flu a bigger danger than COVID-19 | Mar 2020 | Daily Caller
On 3/9, Fauci: Want to go on a cruise ship? Sure, as long as you’re healthy | Mar 2020 | Forbes
On 3/9, Donald Trump: flu kills more people than coronavirus | Mar 2020 | Reuters
On 3/21, NY Mayor De Blasio: just go on normally if you’re under 50 | Mar 2020 | NYMag
Act VIII : Calling It Wuhan Virus or Chinese Virus Is Racist
Washington Post: Trump using term “Chinese Virus” is dangerous | Mar 2020 | Washington Post
The Hill: Trump use of “Chinese Virus” is xenophobic and racist | Mar 2020 | The Hill
NY Times: Trump ginning up violent attacked on Asians with use of term | Mar 2020 | NYT
Act IX : If It Saves Even One Life, It’s Worth It To Wreck Economy Indefinitely
NY Governor Cuomo: “If everything we do saves just one life, I’ll be happy.” | Mar 2020 | NYPost
ABC: Trump’s push to open economy could come at cost of lives | Mar 2020 | ABC
Shutdown could cost more lives than COVID-19 | Apr 2020 | Boston Herald
Focus on COVID to cost 1.4 million lives, as focus on TB reduced | May 2020 | Guardian
Cuomo maintains each human life “priceless,” so no limit to lockdown | May 2020 | Reason
Act X : Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ): Miracle or False Lead?
Trump touts HCQ as possible cure, but results are mixed
Trump pushes FDA to fast-track treatments for coronavirus | Mar 2020 | CNN
He tweets anti-malarial drug HCQ has a chance of being a “game changer” | Mar 2020 | Axios
Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread | 2005 | Virology
French researchers release another study showing HCQ works | Mar 2020 | TechStartUps
FDA quietly removes objection to HCQ | Mar 2020 | FDA
Survey of 6,000 coronavirus doctors: HCQ best treatment available | Apr 2020 | Daily Mail
VA study find HCQ ineffective on sickest COVID-19 patients | Apr 2020 | Medrxiv
Trump blamed for poisoning, but details don’t add up
Wife claims she accidentally poisons husband, allegedly based on Trump tweet | Mar 2020 | Axios
NBC falsely reports she gave husband chloroquine, not cholorquine phosphate | Mar 2020 | NBC
It turns out his wife was very anti-Trump, prolific donor to Democrats | Mar 2020 | WFB
Some speculate it was murder, wife was unhappy with marriage | Mar 2020 | American Thinker
Victim was intelligent, engineer, not type to fall for offbeat claims | Apr 2020 | Free Beacon
Police open investigation into victim’s death | Apr 2020 | Free Beacon
Act XI | Our Friend China
Sends faulty tests to the West
Chinese test kits worse than nothing, have up to 80% error rate | Mar 2020 | WashEx
China supplied faulty coronavirus test kits to Spain, Czech Republic | Mar 2020 | Yahoo
Antibody tests China sold to UK have too many errors to be usable | Apr 2020 | Daily Caller
Tries to control global medical supplies, uses them for leverage
China secretly orders agents to buy up medical supplies around the world | Jan 2019 | SMH | Respekt
China blocks US manufacturers located there from exporting supplies to US | Apr 2020 | Summit
Claim: Chinese medical supply sale conditional on adopting internet technology | Apr 2020 | WashEx
Attempts to control narrative to blame virus on US, incite public panic
China alleges US may be source of coronavirus | Mar 2020 | Twitter
China weaving disinformation campaign blaming US for coronavirus | Mar 2020 | Daily Signal
China rewrites virus origin story with anti-American FB and Instagram ads | Apr 2020 | DT
Chinese twitter troll claims it’s China that’s free, not US, gets burned | Apr 2020 | Twitchy
Chinese agents use social media to spread scary virus disinformation | Apr 2020 | WashEx
NYT: Chinese spread messages claiming Trump to invoke martial law | Apr 2020 | NYT
China tries to block EU report showing they disseminate misinformation | Apr 2020 | DT
Blocks research into virus origin
Chinese universities deleting published research on coronavirus origins | Apr 2020 | Fox
Act XII | Our Friend World Health Organization (WHO)
WHO has no idea what’s happening, offers contradictory advice
WHO In Jan: No worries, it’s not communicable | Jan 2020 | Twitter
WHO in Feb: Oh wait, it’s communicable after all | Feb 2020 | WHO
WHO in Feb: China has contained it! Praise Dear Leader Xi! | Feb 2020 | WaPo
WHO in Mar: COVID has a 3.4% death rate! Run away! | Mar 2020 | KFF
WHO in Mar: Danger! Don’t stop lock downs too early! | Mar 2020 | NY Post
WHO in Apr: No need for lock down after all, stop panicking | Apr 2020 | NY Post
WHO is owned by China
Foreign Policy: How WHO became China’s coronavirus accomplice | Apr 2020 | FP
No matter what China does, WHO keeps praising them | Feb 2020 | WaPo
Why can’t WHO can’t talk about Taiwan? Because WHO is owned by China | Mar 2020 | BBC
Taiwan has knowhow in fighting virus, but is blocked by China from joining WHO | Mar 2020 | Time
WHO director is communist, covered up earlier epidemics, China got him the job
WHO director was among top members of Ethiopia’s Communist Party | Apr 2020 | Summit
WHO director accused of covering up 3 cholera epidemics in Ethiopia | 2017 | NY Times
WHO director got his job thanks to China, now he covers for them | Mar 2020 | Daily Caller
WHO is generally corrupt and incompetent
WHO gives North Korea $900K to fight coronavirus despite no reported cases | Apr 2020 | Fox
WHO spends twice as much on travel as medical supplies | Mar 2020 | Daily Caller
WHO stands by claim that masks don’t do any good | Mar 2020 | CNN
Who done it: complete analysis of trail of corruption at WHO | Apr 2020 | Healthcare Blog
Act XIII | Hypocrisy and Hubris
Media
Media whitewashing early coverage, changing headlines, deleting tweets | Mar 2020 | | Daily Caller
CNN anchor claim to be in quarantine belied by public altercation with cyclist | Apr 2020 | NYPost
CNN journo slams Trump for not wearing mask, then removes hers as cameras off | May 2020 | Fox
Politicians
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot had her hair done while condemning others for same | Apr 2020 | NBC
Pro-beach closure Congressman Rouda (D) caught at private beach | May 2020 | The Blaze
New Zealand health minister demoted after caught breaking lockdown | Apr 2020 | Guardian
Wisconsin governor admits wife and family violated his stay at home order | May 2020 | Chicago Trib
Experts
Top COVID research alarmist resigns after caught breaking lockdown | May 2020 | Telegraph
Neil Ferguson, aka “Dr. Lockdown,” disgraced after caught breaking lockdown | May 2020 | Spectator
Act XIV | Those Who Would Sacrifice Liberty For a Little Safety
Google gives location data to health officials to supposedly combat coronavirus | Apr 2020 | LI
Act XV | How Bad Is It Really Going To Be?
Early estimates now appear greatly exaggerated
Death toll could reach 50 million globally | Feb 2020 | New Scientist
WHO projects COVID-19 death rate at 3.4% | Mar 2020 | ScienceAlert
Trump says he has “hunch” will be less than 1%, publicly ridiculed | Mar 2020 | NPR
Scientists estimate 1.4% death rate, less than half that projected by WHO | Mar 2020 | Stat News
Iceland is doing very widespread testing, so far finding virus less deadly | Apr 2020 | Reason
Fauci lowers death projection by half to 60,000 | Apr 2020 | Bloomberg
Stanford study shows virus more common than estimated | Apr 2020 | ABC
Imperial college model that started panic now discredited
Mar: Imperial College estimates US deaths at 2.2 million | Mar 2020 | Mother Jones
Mar: Imperial lowers death toll estimates | Mar 2020 | Reason
May: Top Imperial alarmist caught violating social distancing, resigns | May 2020 | Telegraph
May: IT experts say Imperial COVID model “riddled with bugs” | May 2020 | Legal In
Death count methods seem intended to maximize number
Pathology prof notes inconsistencies in data, unclear how many dying from COVID | Mar 2020 | Spectator
Coronavirus deaths not counted consistently; definitional disagreement | Apr 2020 | Phil Inquirer
Nine in ten COVID-19 deaths have pre-existing condition | Apr 2020 | BBC
More than 99% of Italy’s COVID-19 deaths had pre-existing condition | Apr 2020 | Bloomberg
COVID-19 death definition changed to include “likely, but not tested” | Apr 2020 | AP
Factcheck: True, hospitals do get paid more if patient is listed as COVID-19 | Apr 2020 | USA Today
Act XVI | What Might Save Us?
Sun, heat, humidity
Analysis reveals the virus spreads more slowly in humid, warm climates | March 2020 | SSRN
This is consistent with the known virucidal effects of the sun | Nov 2005 | Journal of Virology
Virus rarely spreads outdoors, the danger is groups of people indoors | Apr 2020 | MedRxIv
Government study: Sunlight destroys virus quickly | Apr 2020 | Yahoo
Lesson from Spanish Flu: Patients recover better outside | Mar 2020 | Medium
Evidence mounts that being outside is safer | May 2020 | The Hill
Vitamin D
Also possible sun-stimulated vitamin D inhibits the virus, as it does for flu | Dec 2010 | IJID
Indonesian study: death rates dramatically different as function of vitamin D | Apr 2020 | SSRN
Phillippine study: Vitamin D significantly associated with clinical outcomes | Apr 2020 | SSRN
Vitamin D generally reduces risk of respiratory infections | Mar 2020 | MDPI
Artificial UV light
UV sterilization via far-UVC light has been proposed as way to reduce flu epidemics | Apr 2018 | LFW
New device shines UV-A light inside human body to kill viruses | Apr 2020 | Nasdaq
UV technology promises to kill viruses in public places | Apr 2020 | ColumbiaU
NYC bakery installs UVC lighting it bid to kill virus | May 2020 | NYEater
NYC subway installs 150 UVC lights in pilot project | May 2020 | CBS
Pack of smokes?
Smokers four times less likely to contract COVID-19 | Apr 2020 | DT
Act XVII | Wait, What? Lockdowns May Have Been A Mistake?!
Wall Street Journal: No correlation with lockdowns and reduced death rate | Apr 2020 | WSJ
WHO lauds Sweden’s light-touch no lockdown COVID policy | Apr 2020 | NY Post
Germany relaxes lockdown, no second wave resurgence so far | Apr 2020 | Yahoo
Study: Banning mass gatherings helped, but full lockdowns didn’t | May 2020 | Daily Mail
In 1968 Flu Pandemic, country didn’t lock down, had Woodstock instead | Apr 2020 | AIER
Bloomberg: Did Japan just beat the virus without lockdowns or mass testing? | May 2020 | Bloom
In CA, deaths by suicide now exceed those by COVID | May 2020 | Wash Ex
Additional References
Does blood type affect resistance to virus? | Mar 2020 | MSN
3M doubles mask production overnight, to produce a billion masks for US | Mar 2020 | Bloomberg
COVID-19 spread by droplets, not aerosol transmission | Apr 2020 | CDC
Parachute trials demonstrate need for double blind testing | 2003 | BMJ
PA workers toil nonstop 28 day shift to produce face mask materials | Apr 2020 | WaPo
Are quarantine orders constitutional? Yes, there is precedent | Apr 2020 | PacificLegal
Mathematicians: Gatherings larger than 23 will spread virus | Apr 2020 | Science News
CA police stand down after US Marine veteran challenges their integrity | May 2020 | YouTube