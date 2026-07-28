This post tracks links related to the coronavirus timeline (aka COVID-19, Wuhan virus). Articles are ordered to optimally understand events, and not necessarily in the order of publication.

Act I: The Tragedy Begins

Coronavirus Appears, Chinese Authorities Try To Hide It

A worker in a Wuhan live animal food market enters hospital for an unusual flu | Dec 2019 | WSJ

Ai Wen, a director at the hospital, warns others of the disease and is told to shut up | Dec 2019 | Guardian

She subsequently disappears | Mar 2020 | OpIndia

Dr. Li Wenliang warns others of the disease, is told to shut up, and later dies of infection | Dec 2019 | BBC

Chinese authorities are aware of the deadly virus outbreak but cover it up for 3 weeks | Dec 2019 | Times

China secretly orders agents to buy up medical supplies around the world | Jan 2020 | SMH | Respekt

Confirmed: China delayed telling world while it bought up medical supplies | Jan 2020 | AP

Unaware, 40,000 families attend Wuhan festival. Wuhan will shortly be a plague city | Dec 2019 | The Star

Seven million Wuhan residents, many infected, travel around China and the world | Jan 2020 | NYT

Duped by China, WHO reports on Jan 14 no evidence of human-to-human transmission | Jan 2020 | Twitter

95% of coronavirus victims could have been spared had China been honest | Mar 2020 | USouthhampton

Chinese Citizens Try To Warn World and Are “Disappeared”

Two Wuhan bloggers attempting to tell world of virus disappear | Feb 2020 | BBC

A Chinese journalist investigating Wuhan deaths films his own arrest, disappears | Feb 2020 | Vice

Chinese businessman Ren Zhiqiang disappears after criticizing government | Apr 2020 | SCMP

China Lies About Death Toll

China estimates death toll at 3,400 | Mar 2020 | Aljazeera

Sale of urns far exceeds death toll estimate | Mar 2020 | Vice

True Wuhan death toll could be 40,000+ | Apr 2020 | WaPo

US Intelligence confirms China understating infections and death toll | Apr 2020 | Bloomberg

Widely Accepted Explanation: Many Flus Originate in There, Climate And Culinary Customs A Factor

Flus commonly originate in Asia | 2008 | Scientific American

SARS outbreak (2003) traced to coronavirus from wild animals sold in Chinese markets | 2003 | Wikpedia

Virologists warn that Chinese habit of eating wild animals is a viral “time bomb” | 2005 | CMR

Asian Flu (1957) traced to Guizhou province in China, kills one million globally | 1957 | Wikpedia

Hong Kong Flu (1968) appears in Hong Kong, kills one million globally | 1968 | Wikpedia

Bird Flu (1997) first human infection appears in Hong Hong | 1997 | Wikpedia

But Then Why Lie About It? Alternative Explanation Gains Traction…

Some note that virus first appeared in market right next to China’s only L-4 bio lab | Feb 2020 | Wikipedia

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been in possession of this virus since 2013 | Apr 2020 | WSJ

Washington Post: Accidental release of virus from lab is a genuine possibility | Apr 2020 | WaPo

National Review: Trail leads back to Wuhan labs | Apr 2020 | NR

Bulletin of Atomic Scientists: Experts speculate virus was accidentally released | Mar 2020 | BOAS

Chinese scientists say evidence suggests virus not from Wuhan market | Apr 2020 | Express

British government ‘no longer discounting’ possibility virus leaked from lab | Apr 2020 | Yahoo

Notably, Chinese have been caught 3 times by FBI with vials of various coronavirus | Mar 2020 | Yahoo

Australian researchers say virus may be man made | May 2020 | LifeSite

Is China performing ethnic biological weapons experiments? | May 2020 | Wash Ex

Act II : Coronarvirus Spreads to Rest of Asia

Experience With SARS Led to Preparation, Culture of Mask Wearing Pays Off

Asian edge: experience with 2003 SARS outbreak forced nations to be well prepared | Mar 2020 | FT

Asian governments encourage wearing of masks to stop spread of coronavirus | Mar 2020 | Time

South Korea Among First to Do Widespread Testing

Early on, signs everywhere ask public to don masks, wash hands — most do | Feb 2020 | BI

Test is ready and approved Feb 3rd and widely distributed in test centers | Feb 2020 | NBC

South Korea’s 2015 experience with MERS taught important lessons | Mar 2020 | ScienceMag

Japanese Beat Virus Without Lockdown or Testing, Possible Mask Usage Helped

Takes minimal precautions, other than masks and cleanliness, but has few deaths | Mar 2020 | JT

Testing doesn’t explain success in containing virus — they aren’t doing much | Apr 2020 | WSJ

Coronavirus explosion expected in Japan — where is it? | Mar 2020 | Bloomberg

Infections picking up, but still low by world standards | Apr 2020 | BBC

Japan succeeds in containing COVID without drama or heroic measures | Apr 2020 | Asia Times

Bloomberg: Did Japan just beat the virus without lockdowns or mass testing? | May 2020 | Bloom

Taiwan Remarkably Well-Prepared

Country has few coronavirus deaths | Mar 2020 | Focus Taiwan

Success attributed to preparation, coordinated tracking, and use of masks | Mar 2020 | FP

Taiwan has knowhow in fighting virus, but is blocked by China from joining WHO | Mar 2020 | Time

Act III : Coronarvirus Spreads to Europe

Italy Becomes EU Epicenter

Many garment workers from China work in Italy, travel back and forth | Mar 2020 | Spectator

Patient Zero made to queue 36 hours before seen, meanwhile spreads virus in hospital | Jan 2020 | Journal

Proposal in Italy to ban travel from China dropped for fear of appearing racist | Feb 2020 | CNN

Mayor of Florence starts “hug a Chinese” campaign to encourage openness | Feb 2020 | Pluralist

CGTN, a Chinese state media outlet, releases and promotes “hug” advocacy video | Feb 2020 | YouTube

EU fails to send medical aid to Italy, when push comes to shove it’s every country for itself | Mar 2020 | FP

Spain Reacts Slowly To Danger, Becomes Second Epicenter

Guardian: Clumsy government response and poor preparation leads to tragedy | Mar 2020 | Guardian

Germany Outsources Testing to Private Sector, Rapid Response Isolates Infection

Testing outsourced to private sector. Infections quickly found and isolated | Jan 2020 | Mainichi

Early mass testing pays off: German death rates remarkably low | Jan 2020 | APNews

Germany relaxes lockdown, no second wave resurgence so far | Apr 2020 | Yahoo

Sweden Takes a Gamble on Herd Immunity

Government takes radical strategy of doing little to stop the virus | Mar 2020 | Bloomberg

WHO lauds Sweden’s light-touch no lockdown COVID policy | Apr 2020 | NY Post

UK Considers Herd Immunity Strategy, But Abandons It In Favor Of Quarantine

Two Chinese nationals arrive in UK with coronavirus and are treated | Feb 2020 | Guardian

Government considers herd immunity strategy | Mar 2020 | Guardian

Herd immunity strategy is abandoned in favor of taking more aggressive action | Mar 2020 | NY Post

UK goes into quarantine | Apr 2020 | Sun

Act IV : Coronarvirus Hits US

Trump Bans Travel, Gets Slammed For It, But Turns Out To Be Right

US Patient Zero arrives from China to WA. Half of US deaths traced to this initial infection | Jan 2020 | NR

Trump orders ban on travel from China | Jan 2020 | Homeland Security

Democrats attempt to pass “No Ban Act” to block Trump travel ban | Feb 2020 | MEE

WaPo: Trump travel ban a blow to America’s already tarnished global image | Feb 2020 | WaPo

Politico: Travel ban could backfire, reduce international cooperation | Feb 2020 | Politico

Trump expands travel ban to EU and is slammed by EU leaders | Mar 2020 | US News

Five days later, EU realizes Trump was right and closes its own external borders | Mar 2020 | WaPo

Day after that, Germany goes further, closing its borders within the EU | Mar 2020 | Politico

Dr. Anthony Fauci later says Trump’s travel ban saved many lives. “It was the right move” | Mar 2020 | Fox

CDC Director Stephen Redd: travel ban “very helpful” to cut incoming cases from China | Mar 2020 | C-SPAN

Act V : CDC and FDA Bungle Everything

First, CDC & FDA stall initial discovery of virus in US

Regulators turn down opportunity to test samples on privacy grounds | Jan 2020 | BI

After some delay, Helen Chu defies regulators, finds COVID, and sounds alarm | Jan 2020 | The Week

Second, they delay testing by a month

CDC releases faulty test kits and FDA forbids other companies from providing any | Feb 2020 | TR

Third, they mislead public on efficacy of masks, delaying adoption

CDC: Do not wear masks unless you are infected; it won’t help | Jan 2020 | Marketwatch

Fauci: “Absolutely no reason to wear a mask” | Feb 2020 | USA Today

Is CDC just saying that to conserve scarce masks for healthcare workers? | Mar 2020 | NYT

Academic study shows even partial public use of masks markedly cuts flu transmission | 2018 | RAJ

Academic study shows almost any kind of mask will help | 2008 | PlosOne

Why do masks help? Because 80% of COVID-19 spreads from asymptomatic people | Mar 2020 | UPI

Asians wear masks to cut spread of disease, not for self-protection | Mar 2020 | Telegraph

Experts doubt CDC recommendation, say Americans should wear masks | Mar 2020 | NYT

WHO stands by claim that masks don’t do any good | Mar 2020 | CNN

Cato: CDC’s “noble lie” on masks to conserve supply undermines public trust | Mar 2020 | Cato

Reason for US mask shortage: stockpile depleted by Obama admin and never restored | Mar 2020 | WashEx

Factcheck: USA Today confirms Obama admin responsible for mask shortage | Mar 2020 | USA Today

Have a mask? You may still not be allowed to wear it. Some states ban them | Mar 2020 | Reason

Humiliated CDC “considers” recommending public should consider wearing masks | Apr 2020 | WaPo

Some places not waiting: San Diego orders mandatory face coverings | Apr 2020 | Sandiegoville

CDC officially backs down, recommends masks, citing “new evidence” | Apr 2020 | Twitter

Study: Use of masks cuts COVID spread by 75% | May 2020 | SFGate

Fourth, they confuse two types of COVID tests and screw up interpretation

Amateur Hour: Incredibly, CDC conflates viral tests and antibody tests | May 2020 | Atlantic

Fifth, they get in the way of medical supply chain

Mask shortage worsened by regulatory delays in approving new non-US providers | Mar 2020 | Reason

Mask manufacturers attempt to ramp up production, but stalled by regulators | Mar 2020 | Reason

Warehouses of desperately needed sanitation supplies wait and wait for inspection | Mar 2020 | WashEx

FDA stops distillers from making desperately needed hand sanitizer | Apr 2020 | Reason

L.A. bureaucrats shut down restaurants for selling groceries without a permit | Mar 2020 | Reason

Babylon Bee nails it…

CDC admits they have been looking through microscope upside down | May 2020 | BB

Turns out, CDC had other priorities than containing disease

As COVID approached, CDC was busy fighting war on drugs | May 2020 | Reason

Act VI : New York City Becomes US Epicenter

Bad advice: NY Mayor De Blasio says just go on normally if you’re under 50 | Mar 2020 | NYMag

MIT: NYC subway was major disseminator of virus | Apr 2020 | NYPost

Two months into crisis, NY says it will start sterilizing subways | Apr 2020 | CNBC

Mistake: Governor Cuomo forced nursing homes to accept COVID patients | Apr 2020 | BI

Mistake II: NY didn’t bother checking to see if nursing home deaths rose | Apr 2020 | NY Post

Hiding Mistake: NY undercounted nursing home deaths after scrutiny | Apr 2020 | Daily Caller

Bombshell: Over 4,300 infected COVID patients sent to NY nursing homes | May 2020 | Fox

Nepotism: NY Mayor De Blasio appoints wife to COVID equality task force | Apr 2020 | NY Post

Most new COVID cases were stay-at-home, not saved by lockdown | May 2020 | NYDN

NYT: New York City is primary source of new infections in US | May 2020 | NYT

Governor Cuomo: Volunteer heroes must pay NY state income taxes | May 2020 | Fox

Act VI : Media TDS Syndrome Shows

ABC: US vulnerable because Trump foolishly closed pandemic office for budget cut : Mar 2020 | ABC

No, the White House didn’t dissolve its pandemic response office | Mar 2020 | WaPo

Trump shipped our equipment to China while minimizing US risk | Mar 2020 | CNN

Trump sent millions of masks and ventilators to China when US needed them most | Apr 2020 | WaPo

Oops, no Trump didn’t send our equipment to China | Apr 2020 | WaPo

Anatomy of the smear detailed | Apr 2020 | Legal Insurrection

Act VII : How Seriously To Take It? The Public Gets Mixed Messages

On 1/21, Fauci: Coronavirus: “Not a major threat to US” | Jan 2020 | Daily Caller

On 1/29. Mother Jones: Flu is much deadlier | Jan 2020 | MJ

On 1/31: VOX: Is this going to be a deadly pandemic? No. | Jan 2020 | Twitter

On 1/31. Washington Post: Reality check: Flu is much bigger threat than coronavirus | Jan 2020 | WaPo

On 2/2, NY Mayor De Blasio: virus hard to contract, don’t worry about subway | Feb 2020 | NYC

On 2/3: Washington Post: Be wary of an aggressive government response to virus | Feb 2020 | WaPo

On 2/7: Daily Beast: Flu, not coronavirus, is the real threat | Feb 2020 | Twitter

On 2/24, Nancy Pelosi: Come to Chinatown celebration. It’s “perfectly safe” | Feb 2020 | Summit

On 2/29, Fauci: No need to change anything you’re doing, risk is low | Feb 2020 | NBC

On 3/3, WHO: COVID-19 not as contagious as flu, asymptomatic not contagious | Mar 2020 | WHO

On 3/4, CNN’s Anderson Cooper: Flu a bigger danger than COVID-19 | Mar 2020 | Daily Caller

On 3/9, Fauci: Want to go on a cruise ship? Sure, as long as you’re healthy | Mar 2020 | Forbes

On 3/9, Donald Trump: flu kills more people than coronavirus | Mar 2020 | Reuters

On 3/21, NY Mayor De Blasio: just go on normally if you’re under 50 | Mar 2020 | NYMag

Act VIII : Calling It Wuhan Virus or Chinese Virus Is Racist

Washington Post: Trump using term “Chinese Virus” is dangerous | Mar 2020 | Washington Post

The Hill: Trump use of “Chinese Virus” is xenophobic and racist | Mar 2020 | The Hill

NY Times: Trump ginning up violent attacked on Asians with use of term | Mar 2020 | NYT

Act IX : If It Saves Even One Life, It’s Worth It To Wreck Economy Indefinitely

NY Governor Cuomo: “If everything we do saves just one life, I’ll be happy.” | Mar 2020 | NYPost

ABC: Trump’s push to open economy could come at cost of lives | Mar 2020 | ABC

Shutdown could cost more lives than COVID-19 | Apr 2020 | Boston Herald

Focus on COVID to cost 1.4 million lives, as focus on TB reduced | May 2020 | Guardian

Cuomo maintains each human life “priceless,” so no limit to lockdown | May 2020 | Reason

Act X : Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ): Miracle or False Lead?

Trump touts HCQ as possible cure, but results are mixed

Trump pushes FDA to fast-track treatments for coronavirus | Mar 2020 | CNN

He tweets anti-malarial drug HCQ has a chance of being a “game changer” | Mar 2020 | Axios

Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread | 2005 | Virology

French researchers release another study showing HCQ works | Mar 2020 | TechStartUps

FDA quietly removes objection to HCQ | Mar 2020 | FDA

Survey of 6,000 coronavirus doctors: HCQ best treatment available | Apr 2020 | Daily Mail

VA study find HCQ ineffective on sickest COVID-19 patients | Apr 2020 | Medrxiv

Trump blamed for poisoning, but details don’t add up

Wife claims she accidentally poisons husband, allegedly based on Trump tweet | Mar 2020 | Axios

NBC falsely reports she gave husband chloroquine, not cholorquine phosphate | Mar 2020 | NBC

It turns out his wife was very anti-Trump, prolific donor to Democrats | Mar 2020 | WFB

Some speculate it was murder, wife was unhappy with marriage | Mar 2020 | American Thinker

Victim was intelligent, engineer, not type to fall for offbeat claims | Apr 2020 | Free Beacon

Police open investigation into victim’s death | Apr 2020 | Free Beacon

Act XI | Our Friend China

Sends faulty tests to the West

Chinese test kits worse than nothing, have up to 80% error rate | Mar 2020 | WashEx

China supplied faulty coronavirus test kits to Spain, Czech Republic | Mar 2020 | Yahoo

Antibody tests China sold to UK have too many errors to be usable | Apr 2020 | Daily Caller

Tries to control global medical supplies, uses them for leverage

China secretly orders agents to buy up medical supplies around the world | Jan 2019 | SMH | Respekt

China blocks US manufacturers located there from exporting supplies to US | Apr 2020 | Summit

Claim: Chinese medical supply sale conditional on adopting internet technology | Apr 2020 | WashEx

Attempts to control narrative to blame virus on US, incite public panic

China alleges US may be source of coronavirus | Mar 2020 | Twitter

China weaving disinformation campaign blaming US for coronavirus | Mar 2020 | Daily Signal

China rewrites virus origin story with anti-American FB and Instagram ads | Apr 2020 | DT

Chinese twitter troll claims it’s China that’s free, not US, gets burned | Apr 2020 | Twitchy

Chinese agents use social media to spread scary virus disinformation | Apr 2020 | WashEx

NYT: Chinese spread messages claiming Trump to invoke martial law | Apr 2020 | NYT

China tries to block EU report showing they disseminate misinformation | Apr 2020 | DT

Blocks research into virus origin

Chinese universities deleting published research on coronavirus origins | Apr 2020 | Fox

Act XII | Our Friend World Health Organization (WHO)

WHO has no idea what’s happening, offers contradictory advice

WHO In Jan: No worries, it’s not communicable | Jan 2020 | Twitter

WHO in Feb: Oh wait, it’s communicable after all | Feb 2020 | WHO

WHO in Feb: China has contained it! Praise Dear Leader Xi! | Feb 2020 | WaPo

WHO in Mar: COVID has a 3.4% death rate! Run away! | Mar 2020 | KFF

WHO in Mar: Danger! Don’t stop lock downs too early! | Mar 2020 | NY Post

WHO in Apr: No need for lock down after all, stop panicking | Apr 2020 | NY Post

WHO is owned by China

Foreign Policy: How WHO became China’s coronavirus accomplice | Apr 2020 | FP

No matter what China does, WHO keeps praising them | Feb 2020 | WaPo

Why can’t WHO can’t talk about Taiwan? Because WHO is owned by China | Mar 2020 | BBC

Taiwan has knowhow in fighting virus, but is blocked by China from joining WHO | Mar 2020 | Time

WHO director is communist, covered up earlier epidemics, China got him the job

WHO director was among top members of Ethiopia’s Communist Party | Apr 2020 | Summit

WHO director accused of covering up 3 cholera epidemics in Ethiopia | 2017 | NY Times

WHO director got his job thanks to China, now he covers for them | Mar 2020 | Daily Caller

WHO is generally corrupt and incompetent

WHO gives North Korea $900K to fight coronavirus despite no reported cases | Apr 2020 | Fox

WHO spends twice as much on travel as medical supplies | Mar 2020 | Daily Caller

WHO stands by claim that masks don’t do any good | Mar 2020 | CNN

Who done it: complete analysis of trail of corruption at WHO | Apr 2020 | Healthcare Blog

Act XIII | Hypocrisy and Hubris

Media

Media whitewashing early coverage, changing headlines, deleting tweets | Mar 2020 | | Daily Caller

CNN anchor claim to be in quarantine belied by public altercation with cyclist | Apr 2020 | NYPost

CNN journo slams Trump for not wearing mask, then removes hers as cameras off | May 2020 | Fox

Politicians

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot had her hair done while condemning others for same | Apr 2020 | NBC

Pro-beach closure Congressman Rouda (D) caught at private beach | May 2020 | The Blaze

New Zealand health minister demoted after caught breaking lockdown | Apr 2020 | Guardian

Wisconsin governor admits wife and family violated his stay at home order | May 2020 | Chicago Trib

Experts

Top COVID research alarmist resigns after caught breaking lockdown | May 2020 | Telegraph

Neil Ferguson, aka “Dr. Lockdown,” disgraced after caught breaking lockdown | May 2020 | Spectator

Act XIV | Those Who Would Sacrifice Liberty For a Little Safety

Google gives location data to health officials to supposedly combat coronavirus | Apr 2020 | LI

Act XV | How Bad Is It Really Going To Be?

Early estimates now appear greatly exaggerated

Death toll could reach 50 million globally | Feb 2020 | New Scientist

WHO projects COVID-19 death rate at 3.4% | Mar 2020 | ScienceAlert

Trump says he has “hunch” will be less than 1%, publicly ridiculed | Mar 2020 | NPR

Scientists estimate 1.4% death rate, less than half that projected by WHO | Mar 2020 | Stat News

Iceland is doing very widespread testing, so far finding virus less deadly | Apr 2020 | Reason

Fauci lowers death projection by half to 60,000 | Apr 2020 | Bloomberg

Stanford study shows virus more common than estimated | Apr 2020 | ABC

Imperial college model that started panic now discredited

Mar: Imperial College estimates US deaths at 2.2 million | Mar 2020 | Mother Jones

Mar: Imperial lowers death toll estimates | Mar 2020 | Reason

May: Top Imperial alarmist caught violating social distancing, resigns | May 2020 | Telegraph

May: IT experts say Imperial COVID model “riddled with bugs” | May 2020 | Legal In

Death count methods seem intended to maximize number

Pathology prof notes inconsistencies in data, unclear how many dying from COVID | Mar 2020 | Spectator

Coronavirus deaths not counted consistently; definitional disagreement | Apr 2020 | Phil Inquirer

Nine in ten COVID-19 deaths have pre-existing condition | Apr 2020 | BBC

More than 99% of Italy’s COVID-19 deaths had pre-existing condition | Apr 2020 | Bloomberg

COVID-19 death definition changed to include “likely, but not tested” | Apr 2020 | AP

Factcheck: True, hospitals do get paid more if patient is listed as COVID-19 | Apr 2020 | USA Today

Act XVI | What Might Save Us?

Sun, heat, humidity

Analysis reveals the virus spreads more slowly in humid, warm climates | March 2020 | SSRN

This is consistent with the known virucidal effects of the sun | Nov 2005 | Journal of Virology

Virus rarely spreads outdoors, the danger is groups of people indoors | Apr 2020 | MedRxIv

Government study: Sunlight destroys virus quickly | Apr 2020 | Yahoo

Lesson from Spanish Flu: Patients recover better outside | Mar 2020 | Medium

Evidence mounts that being outside is safer | May 2020 | The Hill

Vitamin D

Also possible sun-stimulated vitamin D inhibits the virus, as it does for flu | Dec 2010 | IJID

Indonesian study: death rates dramatically different as function of vitamin D | Apr 2020 | SSRN

Phillippine study: Vitamin D significantly associated with clinical outcomes | Apr 2020 | SSRN

Vitamin D generally reduces risk of respiratory infections | Mar 2020 | MDPI

Artificial UV light

UV sterilization via far-UVC light has been proposed as way to reduce flu epidemics | Apr 2018 | LFW

New device shines UV-A light inside human body to kill viruses | Apr 2020 | Nasdaq

UV technology promises to kill viruses in public places | Apr 2020 | ColumbiaU

NYC bakery installs UVC lighting it bid to kill virus | May 2020 | NYEater

NYC subway installs 150 UVC lights in pilot project | May 2020 | CBS

Pack of smokes?

Smokers four times less likely to contract COVID-19 | Apr 2020 | DT

Act XVII | Wait, What? Lockdowns May Have Been A Mistake?!

Wall Street Journal: No correlation with lockdowns and reduced death rate | Apr 2020 | WSJ

WHO lauds Sweden’s light-touch no lockdown COVID policy | Apr 2020 | NY Post

Germany relaxes lockdown, no second wave resurgence so far | Apr 2020 | Yahoo

Study: Banning mass gatherings helped, but full lockdowns didn’t | May 2020 | Daily Mail

In 1968 Flu Pandemic, country didn’t lock down, had Woodstock instead | Apr 2020 | AIER

Bloomberg: Did Japan just beat the virus without lockdowns or mass testing? | May 2020 | Bloom

In CA, deaths by suicide now exceed those by COVID | May 2020 | Wash Ex

Additional References

Does blood type affect resistance to virus? | Mar 2020 | MSN

3M doubles mask production overnight, to produce a billion masks for US | Mar 2020 | Bloomberg

COVID-19 spread by droplets, not aerosol transmission | Apr 2020 | CDC

Parachute trials demonstrate need for double blind testing | 2003 | BMJ

PA workers toil nonstop 28 day shift to produce face mask materials | Apr 2020 | WaPo

Are quarantine orders constitutional? Yes, there is precedent | Apr 2020 | PacificLegal

Mathematicians: Gatherings larger than 23 will spread virus | Apr 2020 | Science News

CA police stand down after US Marine veteran challenges their integrity | May 2020 | YouTube