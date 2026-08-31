Tagged: Freedom of speech

WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

In a future time when books are banned, a secret underground preserves the world’s literature. [ Fahrenheit 451 credits: Dir: François Truffaut/ Julie Christie, Oskar Werner, Cyril Cusack/ 112 min/ SciFi-Fantasy, Drama/ Freedom of Speech]

“ Fahrenheit 451 is a wonderful Ray Bradbury story, and its antiauthoritarian content will make it of very strong interest to libertarians. Truffaut’s telling of this story is Hitchcockian at times, and seems all the more so supported, as it is, by an excellent Bernard Hermann musical score.”

“We’ve all got to be alike. The only way to be happy is for everyone to be made equal. So, we must burn the books.” Thus is explained the government’s antibook rationale. That is: exposure to the ideas found in books makes people different; differences create social friction; therefore books must be destroyed.

In this projected world, people are peaceful — but placid, shallow, and alike. Without books, there are no ideas to talk about, no prose or poetry to inspire — in short, no mental experiences that would give a person individuality or purpose. It’s a bland, authoritarian society in other ways as well. Men are forced to have short hair to preserve the appearance of being alike; “volunteers” are drafted (one is reminded of the words “social security contribution”); and people step out of their identical houses to look for a wanted man on the orders of a passing police car.

At the center of this story is one of the government’s antibook enforcers. He leads a bleak life, simply going through the motions of existence. Then one day a strange woman approaches him on his commuter train and talks to him about the books he so routinely burns. It’s a forbidden subject, but she’s an impertinent character. Soon curiosity gets the better of him, and he begins secretly reading some of the books he is supposed to burn. The ideas that he picks up transform him, but that transformation, of course, brings him into dramatic conflict with this static world.

Fahrenheit 451 is a wonderful Ray Bradbury story, and its antiauthoritarian content will make it of very strong interest to libertarians. Truffaut’s telling of this story is Hitchcockian at times, and seems all the more so supported, as it is, by an excellent Bernard Hermann musical score. Listening to this music, one is reminded of just how much difference a really good film score can make. The pace of the film is sometimes slow, as the details of a semicomatose world without books are played out, but this just adds to the sense of changelessness. In the end, one is left with the disturbing impression that such a society could actually be brought about.

External Reviews

“Fahrenheit 451 is weird, yes. And wonderful.”

–SciFi Movie Page

Links

IMDB

Wikipedia

Book: iFahrenheit 451