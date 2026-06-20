Will Witt of PragerU has released a new short film, Fleeing California. The film focuses on the state’s increasingly bifurcated landscape — rich and poor — explaining why the middle-class is leaving the highly-regulated high-tax paradise despite the good weather. “Why are millions of people leaving California and moving to other states? What do those states have that California doesn’t? PragerU’s first mini-documentary explores the root causes of this mass exodus from the Golden State.”