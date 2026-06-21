Liberty Headlines reports: “A satirical video, Hogg Hitler, that overdubs fiery rhetoric of Adolf Hitler (in German) over a speech given by student activist David Hogg at Saturday’s ‘March for our Lives’ in Washington has earned it a warning to would-be viewers on YouTube.” Apparently, YouTube has never heard of the Streisand Effect. The Drudge Report, which ranks #2 in news traffic across all media platforms, second only to MSN.com, took notice of youtube’s unusual care with this rather mild satire…and made it front page news.

Since YouTube is making it difficult to see, I looked for it on Vimeo, and found a better link that does not give the viewer the runaround.