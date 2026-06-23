Libertarian comedians? Eighteen made this list, though there are likely many more. Of course, comedians are by their nature difficult to pin down into a political category — they tend to want to mock in many directions — but these selections have at least frequently tilted their comedic swords at the State. (Note: Are you a funny libertarian? The Moving Picture Institute offers free training.)

Adam Carolla



“The kind of coal-black humor once found in many a stand-up routine.”

–Hollywood In Toto



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“Smart, passionate, impressively quick witted and bursting with infectious confidence, this is stand up that grabs your attention and Alistair Williams is quickly solidifying his place as one of stand up’s most exciting rising stars.”

–The Comedy Club

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Andrew Heaton



“Heaton tackles his subjects with a fresh and upbeat attitude, as if Dave Barry were running for Congress.”

–Review of his book Laughter is Better than Communism



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Andrew Lawrence



“Bracing stuff.”

–Telegraph



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Austin Bragg



“Austin Bragg is a producer at Reason TV, and is at least partially to blame for such content as Libertarian Game of Thrones, Desperate Mayors Compete for Amazon HQ2, Groundhog Day 2018, and Best Political Speech by an Entertainment Celebrity.

–LibertyCon



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Dave Smith



“No stranger when it comes to speaking his mind about things that are considered by some to be politically incorrect.”

–AXS

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Dominic Frisby



“Dominic Frisby (‘mercurially witty’ – the Spectator) is the world’s only financial writer and comedian.”

–MoneyWeek

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Doug Stanhope



“Stanhope possesses a range of stunningly effective stand-up skills and a talent for subtle verbal phrasing. More importantly, he speaks out not only about sex and drugs and so-called perversions, but also about social and political hypocrisy. And his rants command attention because he clearly means every single thing he says.”

–TimeOut

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Drew Carey



“I never thought I was a libertarian until I picked up Reason magazine and realized I agree with everything they had printed.”

–Drew Carey



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Jeremy McClellan



“Jeremy McLellan is a standup comedian from Charleston, South Carolina, where he has twice won citywide standup comedy competitions, and where Charleston City Paper named him the best local standup comic.”

–Cato Unbound



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JP Sears



“‘I’m a conscious comedian, YouTuber, author, curious student of life, and other things that’ll make you think highly of me.”



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Lou Perez



“Perez and co. refuse to pull punches. And, at a time when progressives are serving up so much comedic red meat, We The Internet TV is having a ball.”

–Hollywood in Toto



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Remy Munasifi



“Proponent of liberty, eater of hummus.”

— Self-described on Twitter



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Ryan Long



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Steve Hughes

“At times confronting, but always guaranteed to be hilarious.”

–Scenester



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Tim Allen



“Tim Allen gets to the elephant in the room fairly quickly.”

–Review Journal



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Tim Slagle



“A sort of libertarian Lenny Bruce.”

–Star Tribune

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