This short film collection (volume 1) features eight of the most entertaining and powerful short films, music videos, and parodies on libertarian subjects.

More…

Top Short Films v.1 — You are here.

Top Short Films v.2

Top Short Films v.3

Top Short Films v.4

Top Short Films v.5



All Obsolete Industries Deserve the Taxi Bailout

This hilarious video put out by The Coalition for Obsolete Industries takes a (tounge in cheek) stand against progress in order to save jobs. [2 min]

Topics: Anti-Regulation | Econ 101

How CBD Helped a Child with Epilepsy

This powerful and touching film, highlighting one little girl’s battle with epilepsy, played a role in the repeal of anti-medical marijuana statutes in Ohio. [6 min]

Topics: Legalize Drugs

Praesidium

A brilliant and polished short film about gun-free zones, written and directed by Paul Myzia. [5 min]

Topics: Second Amendment

Tap It: The NSA Slow Jam

Remy comedy raps about NSA domestic spying in an hilarious music video. [3 min]

Topics: Search & Seizure

“Fear the Boom and Bust”: Keynes vs. Hayek Rap Battle

In this popular musical skit (viewed over 5 million times on YouTube), famed economists Friedrich Hayek and John Maynard Keynes argue economic theory…in a rap duo. The debate focuses for the most part on which explanation of market cycles is correct–Keynes’ “animal spirits” theory or Hayek’s government intervention theory. Additional Hayek short films, included a Part 2 to this rap battle, may be found here. [7 min]

Topics: Econ 101 | Libertarian Heroes

#Equality

Now that many governments are partnering with social media venues to control “offensive” speech, here’s a short film about the future, written and directed by Neel Kolhatkar. [9 min]

Topics: Equality & Law

Obama’s Politicized Speech on Mass Shootings Applied to His Foreign Policy

Through the miracle of film editing, someone applied Obama’s politicized speech on mass shootings speech…to his foreign policy. Brilliant. [6 min]

Topics: Anti-War | Incompetent Government

Government Explained

An ordinary person tries to explain the concept of government to a freshly-arrived alien visitor from another planet in this humorous animated short. [9 min]

Topics: Law & Liberty

Want more short films?

Top Short Films v.1 — You are here.

Top Short Films v.2

Top Short Films v.3

Top Short Films v.4

Top Short Films v.5



More libertarian films

Documentaries

Films & Movies

Short Films