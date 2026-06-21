This short film collection (volume 2) features eight of the most entertaining and powerful short films, music videos, and parodies on libertarian subjects.

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Top Short Filmsi v.1

Top Short Filmsi v.2 — You are here.

Top Short Filmsi v.3

Top Short Filmsi v.4

Top Short Filmsi v.5



Ron Paul Sings About the War on Drugs

Ron Paul and musician Michael Gregory make an impassioned plea to end the War on Drugs–in song!

[3 min]

Topics: Legalize Drugs

“Actual Video” of Hillary Clinton’s Emails Being Destroyed

A clip from the German film Downfall is used to depict a “behind the scenes” view of Hillary Clinton’s emails being destroyed. Hilarious. [2 min]

Topics: Corrupt Government

How Mickey Mouse Destroyed the Public Domain

Excellent short video explains how crony (Disney) capitalism destroyed the public domain by relentlessly over-extending copyrights for Mickey Mouse. [3 min]

Topics: Econ 101 | Law & Liberty

Tim Slagle’s Halloween Tax Skit

Libertarian comedian Tim Slagle suggests using Halloween as a “teaching moment” about taxation. [3 min]

Topics: Anti-Taxation

Harvesting Liberty

In this beautifully photographed short film, a Kentucky farmer talks about efforts to legalize hemp cultivation in the US, and what the farming and harvesting of hemp means to people like himself. [12 min]

Topics: Anti-Regulation | Legalize Drugs

Make Mine Freedom

An early pro-capitalism animated short film from 1948. [9 min]

Topics: Pro-capitalism I Anti-socialism

If You Like Your Plan You Can Keep It: The Rap (w/ Remy)

Comedian/songwriter Remy raps about Obama’s “if you like your plan you can keep your plan” promise to the American people.[2 min]

Topics: Government Healthcare

The Stanford Prison Experiment (Original Footage)

A 1971 Stanford University experiment in which students role-play prisoners and guards is canceled after six days, when student “guards” turn unexpectedly abusive. [28 min]

Topics: Abuse of Power | Power Corrupts

Want more short films?

Top Short Filmsi v.1

Top Short Filmsi v.2 — You are here.

Top Short Filmsi v.3

Top Short Filmsi v.4

Top Short Filmsi v.5



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