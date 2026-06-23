This top 10 list includes the work of well-known libertarian musicians Remy, Jordan Page, and Dorian Electra, as well as that of some mainstream musicians. It was selected out of dozens of libertarian music videos found online, and will evolve as additional libertarian music videos are noted and reviewed. Here are the best of the best…

NSA agent Remy tells it like it is in “Tap It: The NSA Slow Jam.” [3 min]

Topics: Search & Seizure

“I Belong to Me,” could easily be the musical theme to self-ownership. An inspiring song from the German musical Elisabeth, with artists Andre Rieu, Mirusia Louwerse. [4 min]

Topics: Individualism

Ron Paul and musician Michael Gregory make an impassioned plea to end the War on Drugs–in “The War on Drugs is a Failure.” [3 min]

Topics: Legalize Drugs

Kacey Musgraves recommends you ignore those trying to control you, and “Follow Your Arrow.” [3 min]

Topics: Individualism

“Serfdom USA” explains, in music, the essentials of Hayek’s Road to Serfdom. A fun libertarian music video from The Future of Freedom Foundation. [3 min]

Topics: Anti-Socialism

Musician Dorian Electra sings “I’m in Love with Friedrich Hayek.” This clip, produced by her when she was studying Hayek in high school, launched her internet singing career. [3 min]

Topics: Libertarian Heroes

A song to go bankrupt by, “Raise the Debt Ceiling Rap,” by Remy. [2 min]

Topics: Econ 101 | Incompetent Government

“No Knock Raid,” by Lindy, is a powerful indictment of the War on Drugs, but not recommended for everyone, because…WARNING: GRAPHIC VIOLENCE–INCLUDES DEA SHOOTING OF MAN AND DOG. [5 min]

Topics: Search & Seizure | Legalize Drugs

Musician Frank Turner wows the crowd in “Sons of Liberty,” an energetic call to defend freedom. [5 min]

Topics: Resistance to Tyranny

In “Liberty,” singer Jordan Page reminds libertarians…you are not alone. [5 min]

Topics: Resistance to Tyranny

Libertarian Music Links



More music videos by Dorian Electra

More music videos by Jordan Page

More music videos by Remy

Libertarian musicals in film