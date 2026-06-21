Animated characters explain the libertarian non-aggression principle. [5 min]

Ayn Rand explains the non-aggression principle to Phil Donahue. [2 min]

This kid refused to beat a Spiderman pinata even though it was filled with candy; some are born with the non-aggression principle in their heart. [1 min]

Adam Kokesh debates the non-aggression principle with an Occupy DC attendee. [3 min]

Two graduate students discuss the non-aggression principle. [Korchula Productions/ 13 min]

Links About The Non-Aggression Principle



Facebook: The Non-Aggression Principle

Wikipedia: Non-aggression principle

Ludwig von Mises Institute: Non-aggression principle

NAP: The Non-aggression principle

–Book: Beyond the Government-Haunted World: A Comic Guide to Voluntarism & Non-Aggression

–Book: Healing Our World: In an Age of Aggression

–Book: Don’t Hurt People and Don’t Take Their Stuff: A Libertarian Manifesto

–Book: The Problem of Political Authority: An Examination of the Right to Coerce and the Duty to Obey

–Book: Send In The Waco Killers: Essays on the Freedom Movement, 1993-1998

“No man—or group or society or government—has the right to assume the role of a criminal and initiate the use of physical compulsion against any man. Men have the right to use physical force only in retaliation and only against those who initiate its use. The ethical principle involved is simple and clear-cut: it is the difference between murder and self-defense. A holdup man seeks to gain a value, wealth, by killing his victim; the victim does not grow richer by killing a holdup man. The principle is: no man may obtain any values from others by resorting to physical force.”

Ayn Rand, The Virtue of Selfishness

“No one may threaten or commit violence (‘aggress’) against another man’s person or property. Violence may be employed only against the man who commits such violence; that is, only defensively against the aggressive violence of another. In short, no violence may be employed against a nonaggressor. Here is the fundamental rule from which can be deduced the entire corpus of libertarian theory.”

Murray Rothbard, War, Peace, and the State