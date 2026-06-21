The American Institute for Economic Research has released a short film, Mises vs Marx: The March Of History, envisioning a rap battle of ideas between Ludwig von Mises, the acclaimed Austrian economist, and Karl Marx, the well-known pedophile and inspiration for global mass slaughter.

Well, OK, some see Marx as a legitimate economist as well. In any case, Mises vs Marx covers a series of common debates between capitalism and socialism and is accompanied by an interactive online teaching tool that allows the viewer to get additional information on selected topics from the film.

Two earlier rap battles were produced by Econ Stories, envisioning a musical debate between Friedrich Hayek and John Maynard Keynes. They have been viewed over ten million times and translated into languages around the world.