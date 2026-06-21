Comedian/songwriter Remy raps about the “if you like your plan you can keep your plan” Obamacare promise to the American people.[2 min]

Hitler reacts when he finds out Obamacare will not let him keep his regular doctor. [4 min]

SNL offers a parody response by Health & Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius regarding the failure of Healthcare.gov to work properly. [1 min]

Remy mocks the Obamacare video contest intended to promote the program. [2 min]

Remy explains healthcare mandates in terms of pizza toppings. [2 min]

Jonathan Gruber, an MIT professor and key architect of the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a, Obamacare), reveals in a candid moment that in order to pass the bill it was deliberately written in such a way as to obscure and conceal elements of it from the Congressional Budget Office and from the American people. [1 min]

Current denials that now-disgraced economist Jonathan Gruber was involved in development of the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare) are juxtapositioned with earlier endorsements of his involvement and expertise, to good comic effect. [2 min]

Links About The Affordable Care Act / Obamacare

–Digital Trends: We paid over $500 million for the Obamaicare sites and all we got was this lousy 404

–Las Vegas Review Journal: Obamaicare leaves Las Vegas man owing $407,000 in doctor bills

–Forbes: Obamaicare Will Increase Health Spending by $7,450 for a Typical Family of Four

–National Review: Obamaicare is a Horror Story for Young Americans

–U.S. News & World Report: Top Hospitals Opt Out of Obamaicare

–CBS News: Obamaicare 2015: Higher Costs, Higher Penalties

–The Atlantic: The Hidden Marriage Penalty in Obamaicare

Links About Jonathan Gruber



Wikipedia: Jonathan Gruber

–Breitbart: Turns Out Jonathan Gruber Made Lots of ‘Off the Cuff’ Insulting Speak-os, Breitbart

–Fox News: Another tape surfaces of ObamaiCare architect calling American people ‘stupid’

–National Review: Jonathan Gruber’s Many Efforts to Deceive the American People

–Bloomberg: Meet the Mild-Mannered Investment Adviser Who’s Humiliating the Administration

–CNN: Third video emerges of Obamaicare architect insulting voters

–Washington Post: Democrats’ attempts to get away from Jonathan Gruber, translated

–Washington Post: Nancy Pelosi says she doesn’t know who Jonathan Gruber is. She touted his work.

“I don’t know if you have seen Jonathan Gruber of MIT’s analysis of what the comparison is to the status quo versus what will happen in our bill for those who seek insurance within the exchange…our bill takes down those costs, even some now, and much less preventing the upward spiral.” –Nancy Pelosi, 2009

“This bill was written in a tortured way to make sure [the Congressional Budget Office] did not score the mandate as taxes. If CBO scored the mandate as taxes, the bill dies. OK? So it’s written to do that. In terms of risk-rated subsidies, if you had a law which said healthy people are going to pay in — you made explicit that healthy people pay in and sick people get money — it would not have passed. OK? Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage. And basically, call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever, but basically that was really, really critical to get the thing to pass. Look, I wish … we could make it all transparent, but I’d rather have this law than not.” —Jonathan Gruber, 2014



“I don’t know who he is.” –Nancy Pelosi, 2014