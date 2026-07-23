Themes: Corrupt government, Democide

A small clique of Congressmen create a cloning facility to produce replacement body parts for themselves—from captive human clones. [ Parts: The Clonus Horror credits: Dir: Robert S. Fiveson/ Tim Donnelly, Dick Sargent, Peter Graves/ 90 min/ Horror/ Democide, Corrupt Government]

“ Parts: The Clonus Horror has the distinction of being the only libertarian horror movie of which I am aware.”

As if the efforts of entrenched politicians to obstruct term limits weren’t bad enough, in Parts: The Clonus Horror we are exposed to the very real horror of them all living eternally “for the good of the people.” At one point a senator involved in this cloning program attempts to justify his personal harvest of flesh by pointing out how different the world might have been if only Franklin Roosevelt had been able to live a few hundred years. That image alone justifies the film’s R rating. However, the traditional blood-and-guts type of horror is mercifully limited to a few scenes, aside from which this film isn’t much worse than watching a typical week’s worth of Middle East news coverage.

As we learn in the opening, Clonus is a medical facility where clones are created, raised, fattened, and harvested, as it were. Most of the clones are given a dumbing down treatment at early birth, so they aren’t clever enough to realize what’s going to happen to them ultimately. They’re told that all the healthy stuff they’re made to do—eating a strict diet, exercising, etc.—is just a preparation for being sent to a sort of far away heaven.

In fact, they’re being prepared for cryogenic storage, a deep freeze, at the peak of perfection. Each clone is an exact genetic copy of a congressman or other “important” person selected by the government. Once frozen, these clones provide a ready supply of organ replacement parts to keep alive those in power. It’s all working perfectly until one of the few smart clones starts to get wise to what’s going on and runs away. Instantly the feds and the Clonus administrators are hot on his trail. His only hope: to somehow convince others of the truth before he’s killed.

Production values are on the low side and the screenplay at times stretches credulity, but it nonetheless holds your attention. Parts: The Clonus Horror has the distinction of being the only libertarian horror movie of which I am aware. That novelty alone makes it worth watching. Also listed simply as Clonus Horror.

Links

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Related Film: Forced Organ Harvesting in China: Four Films

“An undercover BBC investigation reveals that the Chinese government is harvesting prisoners on a ‘just in time’ basis for organ transplants.”

–MissLiberty.com