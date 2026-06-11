Thanks to wildly out-of-control spending, Congress has had to raise the debt limit eighty times since 1960 — yes, sometimes more than once a year. It’s about to happen again, though there is the usual faux battle to go through first, in which the Republicans momentarily hold the line and then cave (though I have to say they seem to be putting up more resistance this time). For the latest stats on US government debt, see the national Debt Clock and find out how much you owe — and how fast it’s growing.

Meanwhile, here’s a song to listen to while you contemplate the nation’s demise. In this music video, downloaded 700,000 times on YouTube, libertarian comedian songwriter Remy raps about the debt ceiling.