Themes: Corrupt government, Second amendment

An Army sergeant uses his own Sherman tank to rescue his son from a corrupt local sheriff and make a run for the state border. [ Tank credits: Dir: Marvin J. Chomsky/ James Garner, G.D. Spradlin, C. Thomas Howell/ 113 min/ Action-Adventure/ Corrupt Government, Second Amendment]

“ Tank is a generally satisfying chase film with a libertarian twist. This would be a good Father’s Day film.”

Tank is an upbeat story of one man and his weapon resisting state injustice. Certainly no apologies for the Second Amendment here.

The story begins with the job-related relocation of an Army sergeant and his family to a new Army base located in a small town. The sergeant visits the town bar and, in the course of defending someone, gets into a fistfight with a hotheaded sheriff’s deputy.

In response, the sheriff has the sergeant’s son arrested on a trumped-up drug charge, incarcerating him in an abusive jail situation. But a man with a tank is not to be messed with — next thing you know, the father has destroyed the jail, freed his son, and the two are on the run to cross the state line, beyond the sheriff’s jurisdiction.

The first half of this film is slow, as the respective goodness and evil of the two conflicting main characters is established and reestablished. However, the chase scene that takes up the second half is well done, and the father/son relationship is sympathetic and credible. Tank is a generally satisfying chase film with a libertarian twist. This would be a good Father’s Day film.

How to See It

Amazon (DVD)

Amazon (Instant Video)

Links

IMDB