Ayn Rand’s powerful novel The Fountainhead, about a brilliant and original architect, was made into a film in 1949 by famed director King Vidor. Film studies programs sometimes assign students the project of producing their idealized vision of opening credits for a film version of the novel. Below are eight such student-made short films.

Posted by Andrew Harris-Schulz.

[2 min]

Posted by Shannon Coffey.

[1 min]

Posted by Dor Haviv.

[1 min]

Posted by Gino real.

[2 min]

Posted by Dylan May.

[1 min]

Posted by Ciara Pickering.

[1 min]

Posted by Jordi Viader Guerrero.

[1 min]

Posted by Lisa Phan.

[1 min]

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