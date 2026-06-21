The Fountainhead Movie Opening Credits: Eight Alternate Title Sequences
Ayn Rand’s powerful novel The Fountainhead, about a brilliant and original architect, was made into a film in 1949 by famed director King Vidor. Film studies programs sometimes assign students the project of producing their idealized vision of opening credits for a film version of the novel. Below are eight such student-made short films.
Posted by Andrew Harris-Schulz.
[2 min]
Posted by Shannon Coffey.
[1 min]
Posted by Dor Haviv.
[1 min]
Posted by Gino real.
[2 min]
Posted by Dylan May.
[1 min]
Posted by Ciara Pickering.
[1 min]
Posted by Jordi Viader Guerrero.
[1 min]
Posted by Lisa Phan.
[1 min]