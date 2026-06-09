Tagged: Libertarianism 101

Tim Slagle lampoons the government. [ Tim Slagle: A Wake credits: Producer: Jim Serpe/ Tim Slagle/ 45 min/ Comedy/ Libertarianism 101]

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“Given the difficulties of the political process, humor may be the libertarian movement’s best weapon. Tim Slagle wields it with an unrestrained style that will leave even his bureaucratic prey laughing.”

In this hilarious monologue — taped live before a comedy club audience — libertarian comedian Tim Slagle simply tells the truth: legalizing drugs would open up a huge amount of prison space for violent criminals; the right to bear arms is not about hunting but about defending oneself against bad government; there aren’t really many starving people in America in need of food stamps; and so on.

But it’s the way he says these things that brings the house down.

In his own irreverent style, he attacks gun control, the “War on Drugs,” public schools, agricultural subsidies, taxation, the national debt, student loans, and more. He has packed an amazing amount of libertarian thought into his monologue but done so in such a humorous way that even the most rabid authoritarian will not be able to fully resist its charm.

All that said, there are a few slow moments particularly in the beginning, and starched collars may be offended by his outrageousness. However, Slagle himself is a winning person—intelligent, uninhibited, and not afraid to make a few jokes at his own expense.

Not all of the material is political, but libertarians will find plenty here to appreciate. Given the difficulties of the political process, humor may be the libertarian movement’s best weapon. Tim Slagle wields it with an unrestrained style that will leave even his bureaucratic prey laughing. This film is recommended for outreach material.

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