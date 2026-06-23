Voter Fraud 2020: The Complete List
There is “no voter fraud,” so we are told. Here are multiple examples and related links.
h/t Instapundit, Ace Of Spades, PJMedia, Project Veritas, Breitbart, Battleswarm, Gateway Pundit
Half Of Americans Believe Election Stolen, Even A Third of Democrats
US | Whoa: Nearly a Third of Democrats Believe the Election Was Stolen From Trump
Why Do So Many Think Election Stolen? First, The Circumstantial Evidence
US | Why Does Biden Have So Many More Votes Than Democrats Senators Only In Swing States?
US | Pollster: Curious That Biden Underperformed Hillary In Every City Except These Four
US | Statistical Challenge: What You Have to Believe In Order to Believe Biden Actually Won
US | If You Wanted to Rig an Election, What Would You Do? Just What Was Done
US | Dept. Of Justice Statistical Study: Massive Fraud Likely In PA, GA
WI | Voter Participation of 88% Wildly Unprecedented, Statistically Unlikely
WI | UNLIKELY: Five Milwaukee Wards Report 89% Turnout, Many Wards Vote 97%+ For Biden
NV | Authorities Stymie Any Attempt To Gather Voter Fraud Evidence. Why?
Experts Have Warned For Years US Voting Systems Highly Vulnerable To Fraud
GA | PBS NEWS WARNED Before Election That GA Voting Was Highly Vulnerable to Fraud
GA | Tech Expert Shocks Fraud Investigators By Hacking Into Voting System LIVE DURING HEARING
US | Tech Scientists Warn US Voting Systems “Unreliable, Innaccurate, Vulnerable To Fraud”
US | Voting system used in MI, GA, turned down THREE TIMES by TX due to vulnerability to fraud
OR | Oregon Elections Director FIRED After Warning Public About Vulnerable Voting Software
US | Flashback: In 2019, Three Democrat Senators Warned Voting Machines Were Faulty
US | Symantec: We Bought Two Voting Machines Online and Easily Hacked Them, Here’s How
US | USA Today: Experts Have Long Warned US Voting Machines Vulnerable to Fraud
US | Hackers Challenged to Break Into 100 Different US Voting Machines — They Hacked Into All 100
US | 2019 NBC: Voting Machine Parts Made in China, No Security Controls
US | Fraud Friendly: Dominion Software “Allows Staff to Adjust Tally” (Their Words)
US | Flashback: In 2007, Biden Said Only Paper Ballots Are Safe, Doubted Election Integrity
So When System Kept “Glitching” For Biden, That Seemed Suspicious
MI | Computer ‘Glitch’ Gives 138,000 Vote to Biden, Detected By Alert Twitter User
GA | Pro-Biden ‘Bug’ Suspected in GA Vote Counting Software, Biden Got +20K Jump
GA | Tech Expert Says Ballot Bar Codes Used In GA Suspicious, May Be Source Of Fraud
US | Dominion Voting Systems Software That ‘Glitched’ (For Biden) in MI, GA, Used In 28 States
All The More Suspicious Because Of Democrat Connection To Voting Software
US | DEMOCRAT OWNED: 96% Of Dominion Voting Systems Political Donations Went To Democrats
US | Wikipedia: Board Chairman of Smartmatic Voting Systems on Biden Transition Team
MI | Conflict of Interest? Dominion Voting Manager Now Democrat Mayor In Michigan
TX | Very Red TX County Goes Blue After Hiring Voting Software Exec as Elections Manager
US | Dominion Voting Systems Reassures Public Election Fair — Then Refuses Scrutiny
MI | WIN: MI Court Orders Release of Damning Report on Dominion Voting Machines
Even Manual Counting Was Suspicious–Errors Overwhelmingly Favored Biden
GA | Report: GA Auditor Finds 9,626 Vote Count “ERROR” For Biden
GA | Recount “Finds” 2,600 Mostly Trump Ballots That Election Workers “Forgot” to Upload
GA | Recount “Finds” ANOTHER Memory Card With Mostly Trump Votes They “Forgot” to Upload
GA | Recount “Finds” YET ANOTHER Memory Card With Mostly Trump Votes They “Forgot” About
GA | Dekalb County Elections Manager FIRED For “Blatant Disregard of Processes”
GA | Floyd County Elections Manager FIRED For “Failing to Count” Thousands of Ballots
GA | EVEN AUDIT IN QUESTION: GA Recount Auditor Witnesses Miscounting In Biden’s Favor
And How Was It That Overnight Suddenly So Many Biden Votes Appeared?
MI | Lawsuit: Tens of Thousands of Unsecured Ballots, All for Democrats, Delivered At 4:30AM
MI | Witness: Detroit Ballot Tabulators Entered Names of Non-Voters Into Count
GA | Video: GA Poll Watchers Told To Leave, Workers Add In Suitcases of “Votes”
GA | Experienced Poll Worker Finds Highly Unusual “Pristine” Batch of Ballots, 98% For Biden
GA | ANOTHER POLL WORKER Finds Pristine Batch of Ballots, 90% For Biden
PA | Buffalo Chronicle: Local Mob Boss May Have Been Paid to Manufacture Votes
NV | Whistleblower Signs Affadavit Alleging Blank Ballots Filled Out in Biden Campaign Van
WI | Milwaukee Elections Head Briefly Lost Flash Drive With 169,000 Votes On It
Reports Also Indicated Huge Numbers Of Illegitimate Votes Were Added In
NV | BOMBSHELL AUDIT: 3% Of Votes Counted NOT VOTED By Named Individuals
AZ | Data Analyst: As Many As 306,000 Fake Votes in AZ Election
GA | Stacey Adams Group Investigated For Registering Dead, Out-of-State Voters
GA | Not Legit: Thousands of Voter Registrations Turn Out To Be Non-Residential Addresses
CA | Pair Charged With Submitting EIGHT THOUSAND Fraudulent Voter Registration Applications
NV | Sketchy: 13,000 Last-Minute Voter Registrations Have False, Incomplete Info
In Some Places Even Dead Voted In Large Numbers
PA | Watchdog Finds 21,000 Dead Registrants on PA Voter Rolls in Final Weeks of Election
PA | 840 Philadelphia Dead Mysteriously Voted From Beyond the Grave
MI | Lawsuit: 10,000 Dead Turned In Mail-in Ballots To Vote In Michigan
And Legitimate Votes Were Taken Out
PA | Military Ballots Mostly For Trump Found in Trash in PA, Unknown How Many Discarded
PA | More Ballots Found In Trash, Procedures Don’t Allow Even Spoiled Ballots To Be Tossed
AZ | Poll Workers Gave Voters a Sharpie to Vote and Then Threw Out Their Ballots, Lawsuit Claims
Then There Was The Pattern Of Illegally “Fixing” Ballots
MI | Michigan Poll Watcher Witnessed Ballots Being Back-Dated
WI | Wisconsin Election Clerks May Have Illegally Altered Thousands of Ballots
WI | Clerks May Have Unlawfully Altered Thousands Of Ballots On Advice By Officials
NV | Whistleblower Says He Witnessed Processing Of Illegitimate Votes
GA | Democrats Going Door-to-Door Fixing Flawed Democrat Ballots, Not Republican Ballots
Voters Were Also Coached to Vote for Biden, And Votes Purchased
MI | Two Detroit Elections Workers Sign Sworn Statements: Widespread Cheating, Voter-Coaching
MI | Detroit Election Worker: “I Directly Observed Employees Coaching Voters to Choose Biden”
NV | Biden Campaign Supporters Offered Native Americans Cash, Jewelry for Votes
MN | Video: Minnesota Ballot Harvester Filmed Allegedly Buying Votes
TX | Limestone County Social Worker Charged With 134 Counts of Voter Fraud
TX | Video: Paid Ballot Harvester Recorded Allegedly Bribing Voters
All This Might Have Been Stopped, But Democrat Officials Ejected Observers
PA | Philadelphia Poll Watcher: “We Were Kept Away From Everything”
PA | Sheriff Refuses To Enforce Court Order Allowing Observers
MI | Multiple Michigan Poll Watchers Witness Fraud, Get Ejected
GA | Fulton County GA Told Observers to Leave, Continued to Count Ballots in Secret
And What Happened When Republicans Objected? They Were Threatened
MI | GOP Members Of Detroit Certification Board First Refuse to Certify, Then Cave Under Pressure
MI | Democrat Made Veiled Threat At Children of GOP Members, Doxed Children
MI | FOUND THEIR COURAGE: Board Members Rescind Votes, Sign Affadavits Revealing Threats
MI | Video: Board Member Says Threats Included Doxing Her and Inviting “Public” to Go to Her Home
US | Democrat Threat: Making A List of All Who Complain About Voter Fraud
US | AOC Wants List of Trump “Sycophants” Who Talk About Fraud
It Almost Seems That Blue States Were Trying To Make Fraud Easy
PA | Unprecedented: PA Supreme Court Rules Signatures Don’t Need to Match Those on Record
US | Awkward: In 2008 Obama Said Mail-In Ballots Need Signature Verification
PA | State Concedes It “Provided Incorrect Information” To Federal Govt About Inactive Voter Counts
PA | How PA Officials Opened the Door For Cheating: 5 Irregularities
PA | UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Court Rules (Too Late) State Lacked Authority to Change ID Deadline
PA | UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Court Rules (Too Late) Mail-In Balloting Likely Violated Law
WI | WIN (But Too Late): WI Supreme Court Rules Easy Absentee Ballot Distribution Illegal
CA | UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Court Rules (Too Late) Mail-In Balloting Order An Abuse of Power
NV | Paper Ballots Fail Security Test: 8 Out of 9 Fake Signatures Went Undetected
GA | MORE FRAUD: SPLC Promoting Fraud-Prone Ballot Boxes in Coming Senate Race
US | New Judicial Watch Study Shows 353 Counties Have More Registered Voters Than Eligible
US | Lawyer Behind Mail-In Voting Scheme Also Behind Russian Dossier Hoax
Culture Of Corruption: Democrats Have A Pattern Of Using Voter Fraud
PA | GUILTY: Former Philadelphia Judge Of Elections Pleads Guilty To Past Election Fraud
PA | GUILTY: In 1994, Democrats Caught Using Paper Ballots To Steal PA Senate Seat
PA | Honor Among Thieves: Dem Lt. Gov Wants Quick Pardon For Election Fraudster
GA | OPEN CORRUPTION: Those Just Caught Double-Voting Will *Not* Be Prosecuted
TX | ARRESTED: Biden 2020 Campaign Operative Arrested for Mail-In Ballot Fraud
WI | Democrat Vote Fraud Has Been Rampant In Milwaukee For DECADES
Even The USPS Seems To Have Been Working Against Trump
US | MORE POSTAL WORKERS Testify Postal Service Worked Against Trump
PA | Video: ANOTHER Postal Worker Told to Deliver Biden Mail, Not Trump Mail
MI | Video: Michigan Postal Worker Overheard Superiors Talking About Back-Dating Ballots
MI | Video: 2nd Michigan Postal Worker Confirms Ballots Being Illegally Back-Dated
MI | Video: Federal Investigators Intimidate Postal Worker, Put Him on UNPAID Leave
MI | The Washington Post Lied: Postal Whistleblower Says “I DID NOT RECANT”
Big Tech Doesn’t Want You To Discuss This Or Share This Link
Facebook Shuts Down Massive ‘Stop the Steal’ Election Integrity Group
Remember, Google Made It Its Mission To Shift The Vote
Video Flashback to 2016: Google Execs Recorded Plotting to Stop Trump Reelection
Video: Google Exec Reveals Plan to Prevent Trump Reelection in Hidden Cam Video
Video: Google Program Manager Says Google “Playing God” With Election
US | Search Engine Expert: Google Bias May Have Shifted Six Million Votes
Don’t Believe Any Of This? Just Listen To This Guy
Additional Related Links
US | Time: Yeah, We Conspired Against Trump, To “Fortify” Election
US | Trump Won Majority of Fraud Lawsuits That Went To Trial
US | Law Firm Abandons Trump After Staff Get Doxxed, Harassed By Leftist Mobs
Video: Trump Team Presents Powerful, Emotional Case Detailing Election Fraud
Citizenfour Journalist: Lack of Integrity In US Elections A National Disgrace
US | Comedian JP Sears Offers Humorous Commentary: Media Setting Us Up For Civil War
Political Insider Confesses to Voter Fraud: I Was a Master At It, How I Did It
Video: NH Sits On Voter Fraud Case For 8 Months, Forced to Act By Project Veritas
US | Did You Witness Fraud or Have Other Evidence of Fraud? Submit It Here
US | Also Sent Tips to Project Veritas, Their Mission Is Citizen Empowerment