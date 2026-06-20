“Six great riot tips explained by our helpful Antifa anarchist from the black bloc! Before you turn a peaceful protest into a riot, make sure you’re armed with knowledge (and maybe a few other things).” Professional protestors take note.

“Antifa has suffered some setbacks. It’s beginning to seem like maybe violence is a rigged game, like the powerful will always beat the weak in a fight — regardless of who’s right and who’s wrong. When the workers of the world unite, it doesn’t always go as centrally planned.”