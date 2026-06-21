The IRS claims it has no back-up to Lois Lerner’s emails because seven hard drives independently crashed. Remy parodies the situation in a love song… [2 min/ Corrupt government]

Related Links

Daily Caller: “Now IRS Reports EVEN MORE Computer Crashes, Doesn’t Know If Emails Still Exist,” 7/21/14

Washington Times: “IRS seeks help destroying another 3,200 hard drives,” 7/21/14

The American Spectator: “The IRS Oddities Add Up,” 7/11/14

Daily Caller: “Meet The Seven IRS Employees Whose Computers ‘Crashed’,” 6/26/14

HotAir: “IRS canceled e-mail back-up service – weeks after Lerner hard drive crash,” 6/23/14