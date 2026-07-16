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Ealing Studios’ Libertarian Moment: Five Films
It’s noteworthy that five of the most libertarian films ever made were produced by Britain’s Ealing Studios in the brief period, 1949-1957.
Jul 16
•
Rebecca de Winter
Daylight Saving: Libertarian Video Shorts
Theme: Incompetent government
Jul 15
•
Rebecca de Winter
June 2026
Friedrich Hayek: Happy Angel Birthday!
Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek (aka F.
Jun 24
•
Rebecca de Winter
Tillie Majczek: The Mom Who Toiled 11 Years to Free Son Remembered in Film
Tillie Majczek.
Jun 24
•
Rebecca de Winter
Battle Of Athens (TN) Remembered In "An American Story"
The Battle of Athens (TN) was a rebellion against corrupt local government that took place on August 1-2, 1946, in which WWII veterans fought local…
Jun 24
•
Rebecca de Winter
Marilyn Monroe's Unlikely Defender: Ayn Rand
When Marilyn Monroe died -- over half a century ago, on August 5th, 1962 -- of an apparent suicide, it was Ayn Rand who came to her defense, savaging…
Jun 24
•
Rebecca de Winter
Perfect Film For Labor Day
Celebrate Labor Day by watching On the Waterfront, about a heroic few who stand alone against the corrupt bosses of a powerful union.
Jun 24
•
Rebecca de Winter
Waco Anniversary Recalls Film That Exposed Cover-Up
Thirty-one years ago today, a religious commune in Waco, Texas was raided by FBI and BATF, resulting in the holocaust of 76 people including children…
Jun 24
•
Rebecca de Winter
Libertarian Music Videos: The Top 10
This top 10 list includes the work of well-known libertarian musicians Remy, Jordan Page, and Dorian Electra, as well as that of some mainstream…
Jun 23
•
Rebecca de Winter
Libertarian Movies for Students: Top Ten
Of the nearly three hundred libertarian films and documentaries identified and reviewed on this site, we picked just 10 (and then got excited and added…
Jun 23
•
Rebecca de Winter
Libertarian Documentaries: The Top 25
Of the nearly one hundred libertarian documentaries identified and reviewed on this site, we picked just 25 as the best of the best.
Jun 23
•
Rebecca de Winter
Libertarian Movies & Films: The Top 25
Of the nearly two hundred libertarian movies identified and reviewed on this site, we picked just 25 as the best of the best.
Jun 23
•
Rebecca de Winter
© 2026 Rebecca de Winter
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