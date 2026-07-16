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Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

June 2026

Friedrich Hayek: Happy Angel Birthday!
Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek (aka F.
  Rebecca de Winter
Tillie Majczek: The Mom Who Toiled 11 Years to Free Son Remembered in Film
Tillie Majczek.
  Rebecca de Winter
Battle Of Athens (TN) Remembered In "An American Story"
The Battle of Athens (TN) was a rebellion against corrupt local government that took place on August 1-2, 1946, in which WWII veterans fought local…
  Rebecca de Winter
Marilyn Monroe's Unlikely Defender: Ayn Rand
When Marilyn Monroe died -- over half a century ago, on August 5th, 1962 -- of an apparent suicide, it was Ayn Rand who came to her defense, savaging…
  Rebecca de Winter
Perfect Film For Labor Day
Celebrate Labor Day by watching On the Waterfront, about a heroic few who stand alone against the corrupt bosses of a powerful union.
  Rebecca de Winter
Waco Anniversary Recalls Film That Exposed Cover-Up
Thirty-one years ago today, a religious commune in Waco, Texas was raided by FBI and BATF, resulting in the holocaust of 76 people including children…
  Rebecca de Winter
Libertarian Music Videos: The Top 10
This top 10 list includes the work of well-known libertarian musicians Remy, Jordan Page, and Dorian Electra, as well as that of some mainstream…
  Rebecca de Winter
Libertarian Movies for Students: Top Ten
Of the nearly three hundred libertarian films and documentaries identified and reviewed on this site, we picked just 10 (and then got excited and added…
  Rebecca de Winter
Libertarian Documentaries: The Top 25
Of the nearly one hundred libertarian documentaries identified and reviewed on this site, we picked just 25 as the best of the best.
  Rebecca de Winter
Libertarian Movies & Films: The Top 25
Of the nearly two hundred libertarian movies identified and reviewed on this site, we picked just 25 as the best of the best.
  Rebecca de Winter
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